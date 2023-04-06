Vanguard College Preparatory School senior Sophia Serr has been named a National Merit Finalist in the 2023 competition.

Sophia is a student leader in academics as a member of Latin Club, Chem Club and Mu Alpha Theta. She has participated in varsity volleyball and basketball all four years of high school.

She is a highly decorated athlete at Vanguard, especially in basketball. She was the captain for a team that made the playoffs multiple years, along with earning all-district, all-state and academic all-state Honors in her time at Vanguard.

“I’m interested in a variety of subjects so it makes it easier to get into a lot of different classes and their material,” Sophia said. “I usually perform better the more invested I am in a class.”

In addition, she is an AP Scholar with Distinction, a member of National Honor Society, and was named one of Iota Sigma Pi’s Outstanding Young Women in Chemistry.

“Vanguard has helped me learn to manage multiple advanced courses at a time,” Sophia said. “I’ve had to decide which classes to prioritize and set aside the most time for, especially when my schedule gets tighter because of athletics.”

One of her top tips for success: “Try and understand new material in class as best as you can. It makes doing the homework and reviewing for the quiz or test a lot easier and less time-consuming.”