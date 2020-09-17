Vanguard students earn Duke TIP recognition

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eleven Vanguard College Preparatory School students qualified for the Duke University Talent Identification Program Seventh-Grade Talent Search.

Duke TIP is a nonprofit organization that has served over 2.9 million academically talented students in grades 4–12 since it was founded in 1980.

Collaborating with educators and parents, TIP helps gifted students assess the extent of their academic abilities with above-grade-level testing, recognizes them for their achievements, and provides them with a variety of enrichment benefits as well as accelerated face-to-face and online educational programs.

All Duke TIP programs are designed specifically for gifted students. The talent searches help students and their families evaluate and grow their academic abilities while educational programs provide them with challenge, inspiration, advanced interactive learning opportunities and more.

The students are Madlenne Braus, Jaxson Burch, Kalena Castor, Ezri Horton, Harper Peel, Cash Reese, Allison Ressetar, Henry Whitt, Luke Willeford, Chris Xolalpa and Maddie Zander.