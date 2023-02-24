Vanguard College Preparatory School squared off against the Greater Waco Christian Home Educators (GWCHE) team in the final round at the Region 12 Texas High School Mock Trial Competition and won, earning a trip to state.

Six local high schools competed in the regional competition, sponsored by the McLennan County Young Lawyers Association and held at Baylor Law on Feb. 2-4. Regional co-chairs were Gavin Lane of the Zimmerman Law Firm and Jenny Branson of Baylor Law.

Around 30 attorneys, law students and collegiate mock trial members served as judges during the competition. Each team competed in four preliminary rounds. Four teams advanced to the semifinal round, with Vanguard and the Greater Waco Christian Home Educators (GWCHE) advancing to the final round.

The competition was judged by various local attorneys and officials, including Waco City Council Member Josh Borderud and numerous attorneys from the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.

Lily Howell of Waco High School won the award for being the best witness in the preliminary rounds. Madison Evans (GWCHE), Jeziah Cherian (Midway High) and Benjamin Burnias (Waco High) won awards for being the best advocates in the preliminary rounds.

Additionally, this year’s competition included a courtroom artist competition. Maritza Degollado of Waco High won this competition and will advance to the state level.

The state competition will be held in Dallas during the first weekend in March.