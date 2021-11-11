Veteran carves out hope through nonprofit Canes for Veterans

Willis has donated canes for veterans all over the world, including Japan, Australia and Germany.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Willis said. “When I actually turned this into a nonprofit organization it was an amazing feeling to have friends join me. They actually wanted to be a part of what was going on. It was like having a brotherhood again.”

Willis, along with volunteers including friend Dave Garza, is now hoping to tackle 800 pending orders at Canes for Veterans Central Texas.

“People don’t understand that it isn’t something we can knock out every day,” Willis said.

He said the process is extensive and he is trying to prioritize veterans who might not be with them for much longer so that they can enjoy their canes with what time they have left.

With canes in high demand, Willis hopes to be able to recruit volunteers to help work through the orders. Wood is also needed, said Willis, as all the Christmas trees that were donated were destroyed during the big freeze earlier this year. Willis said he uses all types of wood to personalize the canes.