Veteran carves out hope through nonprofit Canes for Veterans

Former Military Cavalry Scout James “Jamie” Willis, of Copperas Cove, was in a dark place when he started carving his first cane back in 2016.
Willis had lost his wife in 2014 and was raising two daughters by himself. A back injury had left him temporarily paralyzed. He struggled with recovery, especially using a cane in public.
“I felt useless and depression set in,” Willis said. “How was I supposed to provide for my family? I felt like I was worthless.”
But learning to carve canes restored his sense of purpose and inspired a nonprofit, Canes for Veterans Central Texas, that allows him to supply personalized canes to other veterans.
Willis served in the military as a cavalry scout from 1989 to 1998, enlisting when he was 20. During his time in the service, Willis was deployed to Desert Storm, and spent time in Fort Hood as well as Korea.
After his back injury, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs placed Willis on full disability, and doctors told him he wasn’t going to be able to work again.
In 2016, he came across a Facebook post about free canes for veterans and reached out to Oscar Morris, who was making them. Morris had an extensive waiting list and suggested Willis attempt to make his own. Willis was hesitant at first but agreed and under the help and direction of Morris, two weeks later he had his very own cane.
“I was excited,” Willis said. “I had a cane made that was fully functional. It was life-changing. I didn’t feel useless anymore because I’ve learned how to do something. Because when I used it people wouldn’t look at me, they would look at my cane because it was different.”
Morris challenged Willis to make another cane and give it away to a veteran. Willis took him up on that challenge and has since made 650 canes, each one taking about 40 hours.
Willis relies on donated wood from individuals and businesses such as Dominion Energy Privatization at Fort Hood.
Olivia Chee, a customer projects designer for that business, remembered Willis’ nonprofit from the Central Texas Beard and Mustache Club she participated in, and recommended that Dominion donate any wood from its projects.
“We had a project where we had to do a lot of tree executions and I asked what happened to the trees,” Chee said. Dominion officials agreed to provide wood for the canes, and so far has had one project that yielded seven truckloads of wood.
For Chee, the nonprofit hits close to home.
“I love what Jamie does,” Chee said. “My father himself is a veteran and received a cane from the VA, and they are just standard canes, there is nothing special about them. So just to know that he is making personalized canes for veterans out there is what is really great.”
Willis has donated canes for veterans all over the world, including Japan, Australia and Germany.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Willis said. “When I actually turned this into a nonprofit organization it was an amazing feeling to have friends join me. They actually wanted to be a part of what was going on. It was like having a brotherhood again.”
Willis, along with volunteers including friend Dave Garza, is now hoping to tackle 800 pending orders at Canes for Veterans Central Texas.
“People don’t understand that it isn’t something we can knock out every day,” Willis said.
He said the process is extensive and he is trying to prioritize veterans who might not be with them for much longer so that they can enjoy their canes with what time they have left.
With canes in high demand, Willis hopes to be able to recruit volunteers to help work through the orders. Wood is also needed, said Willis, as all the Christmas trees that were donated were destroyed during the big freeze earlier this year. Willis said he uses all types of wood to personalize the canes.
While he said the orders can be overwhelming at times, since the nonprofit is run solely by volunteers, Willis enjoys being able to give back to a group that means so much to him.
“I feel amazing,” Willis said. “I didn’t think it would go like this. I never meant for it to happen but for people to respond the way they have is a great feeling. It keeps me going knowing that people get their canes and see it as amazing art work, it gives me a sense of pride.”
Willis hopes veterans are making good use of the canes they receive as he believes more needs to be done to help them.
“Veterans don’t get enough recognition for what they have done,” Willis said. “They risk their life for our freedoms and right now a lot of people look down on soldiers, and if I can give them a little token of appreciation for what they have done, they deserve a lot more than what they are getting from the VA.”
