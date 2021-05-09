Veteran nurse cites teamwork as key to success

At Waco Cardiology, Cammack-McCartney enjoys working with her fellow nurses and doctors and following patients through the process.

“We get to see them through something,” she said. “They come in and they are not at their best, and we get to see them through it, and hopefully back to being at their best. I get to do a little bit of everything.”

Everything includes monthly visits to clinics in Hillsboro and Whitney, as well as attending a full slate of activities by her grandchildren. She also recently got married.

“I’ve been blessed to work with really smart people, and they pushed me to do better. Never worked with anyone that would not do everything I would do,” she said. “Like I said, it’s a team sport.”

But even experienced nurses get thrown for a loop once in a while, and when the coronavirus pandemic struck, Cammack-McCartney found herself learning to work from home.

“We learned to do telemedicine,” she said. “The office did an amazing job getting it together quickly. Nursing is the same: You still take care of the patient, you take care of the patient’s family.

“Our patients, you know, they were scared. I mean, we were scared.”