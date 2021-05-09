Veteran nurse cites teamwork as key to success

Registered nurse Missy Cammack-McCartney has worked in a number of settings throughout her career but teamwork has been the constant theme.
The West High School graduate has been a nurse for 27 years, graduating from McLennan Community College’s nursing program in 1994.
For the past 4½ years she has worked at Waco Cardiology Associates, her second tour at the medical group.
“It all boils down to it being a team sport. You’re never alone,” Cammack-McCartney said.
Cammack-McCartney spent five years working at a bank before deciding to go back to school and change careers. She had applied to physical therapy school, but the day before the prerequisite test, her grandmother had a heart attack. School would have to wait.
“It definitely led me into nursing for sure,” Cammack-McCartney said. “She was in the ICU for two weeks, and just being around her and seeing how they took care of her ... it was a big influence.”
Upon graduation from nursing school, Cammack-McCartney was selected for an ICU internship in the emergency room at Providence Medical Center, an experience she describes as “intense.” She worked as an operating room nurse, including open heart surgeries, until her first child was born.
“Hours in OR didn’t line up with being a new mom,” said Cammack-McCartney, a mother of three and stepmother to two others. She took a hiatus from nursing when her oldest daughter graduated from high school, returning to work at Texas Oncology for a time and later as an ER nurse at Hillcrest.
At Waco Cardiology, Cammack-McCartney enjoys working with her fellow nurses and doctors and following patients through the process.
“We get to see them through something,” she said. “They come in and they are not at their best, and we get to see them through it, and hopefully back to being at their best. I get to do a little bit of everything.”
Everything includes monthly visits to clinics in Hillsboro and Whitney, as well as attending a full slate of activities by her grandchildren. She also recently got married.
“I’ve been blessed to work with really smart people, and they pushed me to do better. Never worked with anyone that would not do everything I would do,” she said. “Like I said, it’s a team sport.”
But even experienced nurses get thrown for a loop once in a while, and when the coronavirus pandemic struck, Cammack-McCartney found herself learning to work from home.
“We learned to do telemedicine,” she said. “The office did an amazing job getting it together quickly. Nursing is the same: You still take care of the patient, you take care of the patient’s family.
“Our patients, you know, they were scared. I mean, we were scared.”