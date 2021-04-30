Veteran substitute, 85, is living history for Midway High School

While serving as an Air Force mechanic, he witnessed the atomic bomb tests in Nevada in 1955, followed by hydrogen bomb tests in Marshall Islands soon thereafter.

“I had to wear a radiation badge, but I never got radiation,” he said, matter-of-factly. “The Atomic Energy Commission sent me a letter wanting to know if I was all right.”

Macy and his wife Margie were married on a base in Rhode Island in 1966. They moved to Texas by happenstance in 1977.

“We were going to go to Pennsylvania,” he said, “and we hit a blizzard. She had a niece in Gatesville.”

After what was to be a temporary move to Gatesville, he applied for a job at the Waco VA Hospital.

“I didn’t want to go back to snow,” he said, laughing.

Macy held several jobs there, beginning with housekeeping.

“I was desperate for a job and I didn’t care what it was,” he said.

He worked in patient effects and the file room. Then, after earning degrees from MCC and Tarleton in vocational rehab therapy as well as industrial education, he worked with veterans battling addictions and PTSD. For more than eight years, he worked in a “shop setting” with them.