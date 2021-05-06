Veteran table tennis champ donates Tuskegee Airmen garment to Veterans One Stop in Waco

Ira Walton is more accustomed to receiving medals and awards than he is bestowing them.

However on Thursday, the 98-year-old Walton was at the Veterans One Stop in Waco when officials unveiled a World War II-era sweatshirt from the famous Tuskegee Airmen that will be displayed permanently in the One Stop conference room.

Walton, wearing his favorite cap that declares he is a veteran of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, donated the black garment to the One Stop, reasoning it could be better enjoyed on display there than in a drawer at his home.

Steve Hernandez, McLennan County veterans service officer and co-founder of the Veterans One Stop, said One Stop planners initially discussed having such valuable military memorabilia on display that veterans can relate to in an effort to create a "museum-like setting."

"I consider Ira's donation a gold nugget," Hernandez said. "The fact that we actually have that type of memorabilia from someone like Ira that we know will be here permanently and people can come see it forever, that is a nugget to me. It is a very important historical item."