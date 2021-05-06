Veteran table tennis champ donates Tuskegee Airmen garment to Veterans One Stop in Waco

Ira Walton is more accustomed to receiving medals and awards than he is bestowing them.
However on Thursday, the 98-year-old Walton was at the Veterans One Stop in Waco when officials unveiled a World War II-era sweatshirt from the famous Tuskegee Airmen that will be displayed permanently in the One Stop conference room.
Walton, wearing his favorite cap that declares he is a veteran of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, donated the black garment to the One Stop, reasoning it could be better enjoyed on display there than in a drawer at his home.
Steve Hernandez, McLennan County veterans service officer and co-founder of the Veterans One Stop, said One Stop planners initially discussed having such valuable military memorabilia on display that veterans can relate to in an effort to create a "museum-like setting."
"I consider Ira's donation a gold nugget," Hernandez said. "The fact that we actually have that type of memorabilia from someone like Ira that we know will be here permanently and people can come see it forever, that is a nugget to me. It is a very important historical item."
Hernandez said Walton is the only veteran of three wars that he has known in his 12 years as veterans service officer. Walton won two Bronze Stars for meritorious service in combat zones and achieved the rank of chief warrant officer 3 during an Army career that spanned 31 years.
Walton also is well known locally and among veterans ranks as a wizard at table tennis. Walton has won 92 medals competing in the National Veterans Golden Age Games for 30 consecutive years. While table tennis is his signature sport, he also has won gold medals in shuffleboard, horseshoes, air rifle and more.
He was inducted into the National Veterans Golden Age Games Hall of Fame a few years ago and won the Inspirational Award at the games in 2008.
A friend Walton met at the veterans games gave the black Tuskegee Airman sweatshirt to Walton, he said.
He last competed in the games in 2019 when they were held in Anchorage, Alaska. Walton said he hung up his table tennis paddle last year when he passed out during one of his regular weekly games at the Columbus Avenue Baptist Church Family Center. He said Thursday that he has not felt quite the same since that incident.
Before One Stop officials unveiled Walton's gift, which was framed in a shadow box, Jimmie Hanes, chairman of the Veterans One Stop advisory board and a retired Air Force colonel, gave a brief history of the Tuskegee Airmen, the first Black military aviators in what was then the segregated United States Armed Forces.
Walton grew up in Waco and attended segregated A.J. Moore High School. He earned a partial tennis scholarship to Paul Quinn College, where he developed his love for table tennis.
Walton scored well on IQ and entrance exams and entered the Army Air Corps. He was sent to Biloxi, Mississippi, where his test scores earned him a shot to be a member of the fabled Tuskegee Airmen.
“I made the mistake of telling the officer there that I had hay fever,” Walton told the Tribune-Herald two years ago. “Apparently you can’t fly with hay fever, and he took my form and drew a big red ‘X’ on it and that was it.”
Walton transferred to the Army after that. In Korea, Walton was assigned to the 514th Trucking Company and he later served two tours of duty in Vietnam as part of an engineering battalion.
Walton retired in 1974 and went to work at the Waco Veterans Affairs Regional Office.