Veteran Waco musician Classie Ballou dies at 84

Veteran Waco musician Classie Ballou, who entertained generations of Waco fans with his guitar playing and singing, irrepressible cheer, generosity and exclamations of "Hey, baby!," died late Wednesday at his Waco home. He was 84.

His daughter CaCean Ballou, who had cared for him in recent years, said he had suffered from Alzheimer's and dementia.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 3 at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Drive, with visitation planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2 at the home. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a donation can contribute to a GoFundMe fund to cover medical and burial costs.

A native of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Ballou started his music career in Southwest Louisiana's rock 'n' roll and zydeco scene in the 1950s.

He and his band backed zydeco pioneer Boozoo Chavis on what's believed to be the first zydeco recording,1954's "Paper In My Shoe." Ballou preferred rhythm-and-blues, however, and pursued that as well as rock and country.

He led the house bands as Dallas' Ascot Club and Little Rock's Flamingo Club in the late 1950s and early 1960s, playing with such musicians as B.B. King, Ike and Tina Turner, and Big Joe Turner. An offer to lead the house band at Walker's Auditorium persuaded him to move to Waco with his wife Mildred in the 1960s to raise their family.

Ballou and his band often backed the touring stars who played Walker's Auditorium and the 31 Club, plus clubs in Dallas, San Antonio and Austin. As his children grew older, they joined his band. For more than four decades, Classie Ballou and the Family Band was a regular sight at festivals, club dates, dances, weddings and parties.

While many in Waco knew him primarily for his years of local performances, he had fans in his home state Louisiana and abroad. Ballou and his band made regular appearances at the annual New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and he and his wife connected with French jazz fans who knew him from his 1950s recordings during their 2003 visit to France.

CaCean will lead a tribute concert in her father's honor on his birthday, Aug. 21, at The Backyard. Tentatively scheduled to play are Johnny Joe Ramos, Ethan Smith and the Dirt Road Rebellion, Gordon Collier, Junior and the Starlights, the Huser Brothers, Eric and Lisa Huggins and John Dempsy. CaCean and her Dirty Crawfish Band featuring Cam'Ron Ballou and T. Broussard will headline the tribute.