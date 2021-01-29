Veterans 75 and older getting COVID-19 vaccine at Doris Miller medical center

Preston Kirk, a retired longtime journalist, is among more than 450,000 veterans nationwide who have received the COVID-19 vaccination, but he almost got too much of a good thing.

Kirk, who turns 76 on Monday, went to a Central Texas Veterans Healthcare System facility in Temple earlier this month for an annual physical associated with his service-related hearing disability from spending too much time at the firing range.

While he was there, he got a vaccine for pneumonia and they sent him to a converted library where VA officials were giving Moderna vaccinations for the coronavirus. Luckily, as the needle was poised to do its work, Kirk told the nurse she probably should jab him in his "other arm." But he did not expect the reaction he got from the nurse when he told him he had already been vaccinated for pneumonia that day.

"She said, 'OMG. We can't do that,'" Kirk said.

The nurse explained that they did not want to double up on vaccines and told Kirk he needed to wait two weeks before getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

So Kirk, who lives in Waco, waited before going to the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Waco to get his vaccine.

