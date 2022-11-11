Veterans advocate runs rain-canceled Waco parade on a scooter

Rain and lightning might have officially canceled the McLennan County Veterans Day parade Friday morning, but the elements did not deter local veterans advocate Bill Mahon from leading his own parade.

At the 11 a.m. start time of the parade, after most of the 3,000 expected participants had already gone home, Mahon maneuvered his mobility scooter into Austin Avenue at 12th Street.

The north wind from a newly arriving cold front blew rain in his face as he set his course toward his destination eight blocks down Austin. The 71-year-old Mahon, an Army veteran who served in Vietnam, took the nasty weather in stride.

“Our veterans are going ahead with their service, our active-duty folks,” he said. “Rain don’t stop our soldiers, or the sailor or the marine or airman. We suck it up and move on.”

As a 1950s Chevy and a few other vehicles queued up to join him, well-wishers stopped to get selfies with Mahon, who helped lead a fight to save Waco’s Veterans Affairs hospital and served as McLennan County’s veterans services officer.

Those who knew him were not surprised: Mahon led a one-man parade four years ago when the official parade was canceled because of weather. Stan Parker, an organizer of the parade, had a tone of admiration in his voice when he called Mahon’s show-must-go-on attitude “hardheaded."

This year’s parade was organized by the McLennan County Veterans Association and the Stan Parker Foundation, with ambitions to build back an event that had been scaled back during the pandemic.

“Next year will be 100 years of doing this, and we’re going to make it as big as we can,” Parker said Friday morning, soon after calling off the parade. “This used to be the biggest parade in the nation, and we were getting close to it with this parade.”