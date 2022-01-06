Veterans Clinic honors local attorneys

“It is always an honor to work with the veterans who come to the legal clinic,” Lane said. “We all have gifts and skills that we can use to help each other. Our veterans have invested their lives into our country and society, so it is my pleasure to invest my time, effort and skills into them.”

Obenoskey echoed Lane’s sentiments. Having a family member who served five tours in Iraq and Afghanistan made the decision to use his legal training to assist veterans an easy one, he said.

“My wife Laura and I have a son-in-law who recently retired after serving 20 years in the Army,” he said. “We are familiar with the sacrifice our military members and their families have made. When Josh called and asked if I would be interested in helping with the program, it was an easy ‘yes’ as a way to show Steve (Butler, Obenoskey’s son-in-law) and our other veterans I appreciate what they have given for the rest of us.”

Since its founding in 2012 by law professor Bridget Fuselier, the Veterans Clinic has served, for free, thousands of veterans and their spouses.