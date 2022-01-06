Veterans Clinic honors local attorneys

Baylor University Law School’s Veterans Clinic honored Waco attorneys Gavin Lane and Darren Obenoskey with its Advocate of the Year Awards in November.
The annual awards are given to volunteer attorneys who go above and beyond in pro bono legal service to Central Texas veterans and their spouses.
Lane (Juris Doctor in 2016), of the Zimmerman Law Firm, has been a pro bono volunteer with the legal advice clinics at the Heart of Texas Veterans One Stop for over six years, beginning when he was a law student at Baylor.
“Gavin is a regular volunteer at the monthly clinics and has a heart for those who served,” clinic director Josh Borderud said. “As a civil litigator, he provides good counsel and passionate service to those veterans who need guidance navigating lawsuits.”
Obenoskey (Juris Doctor in 1990), a solo practitioner who specializes in criminal defense and family law in Waco, has overseen several pro bono family law cases for veterans in recent years through the Baylor Law Veterans Clinic. He has shepherded three of those clients to a final divorce decree.
“Of all of our volunteer lawyers, Darren is one of the best at swiftly and effectively resolving disputes for our clients,” Borderud said. “His proven record of serving those who served in the family law arena is inspirational.”
“It is always an honor to work with the veterans who come to the legal clinic,” Lane said. “We all have gifts and skills that we can use to help each other. Our veterans have invested their lives into our country and society, so it is my pleasure to invest my time, effort and skills into them.”
Obenoskey echoed Lane’s sentiments. Having a family member who served five tours in Iraq and Afghanistan made the decision to use his legal training to assist veterans an easy one, he said.
“My wife Laura and I have a son-in-law who recently retired after serving 20 years in the Army,” he said. “We are familiar with the sacrifice our military members and their families have made. When Josh called and asked if I would be interested in helping with the program, it was an easy ‘yes’ as a way to show Steve (Butler, Obenoskey’s son-in-law) and our other veterans I appreciate what they have given for the rest of us.”
Since its founding in 2012 by law professor Bridget Fuselier, the Veterans Clinic has served, for free, thousands of veterans and their spouses.