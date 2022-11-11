 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veterans Day parade canceled due to lightning

2021 Veterans Day Parade (copy)

Flags wave with the Heart of Texas Veterans One Stop float in the 2021 Veterans Day parade along Austin Avenue downtown. 

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald file photo

Heavy rain and lightning in the area caused organizers to scrap the McLennan County Veterans Day Parade in downtown Waco on Friday.

The event by the Stan Parker Foundation and McLennan County Veterans Association was set for 11 a.m. on Austin Avenue from 12th Street to Third Street. 

Parker said Friday morning that 3,000 people had been signed up to participate in the parade, with 130 entries. He said he's already looking ahead to 2023.

"Next year marks 100 years of doing this, and we're going to make it as big as we can," he said. "It used to be the biggest parade in the nation, and we were getting close to it with this parade."

Time lapse of Waco's Veterans Day Parade (2014)
