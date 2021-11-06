Veterans group questions Waco parade's revival after cancellation over pandemic concern

A Veterans Day parade is scheduled to move along Austin Avenue on Thursday, but without the blessing of the organization that has held it for decades.
Longtime veterans supporter Stan Parker, head of the Stan C. Parker Foundation, is organizing the event after the McLennan County Veterans Association canceled plans for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 concerns.
Parker estimates more than 100 groups and about 3,000 people have volunteered to work the parade behind the scenes or join the march along Austin Avenue, which will start from 12th Street at 11 a.m. and move toward Third Street, following the usual parade route.
Traditionally, the McLennan County Veterans Association takes up the annual cause, but President Lloyd Coffman said spiking COVID-19 counts prompted it to reconsider this year.
"It probably was a little bit of a hasty move when we decided not to put on the parade, but at the time, the COVID count was rising pretty rapidly here in Waco," Coffman said.
He said he remembers the organization making the call in late September or the first week of October.
Baylor University held its homecoming parade Oct. 16.
"We said, 'Do we really want to do this, put 8,000 to 12,000 people in close proximity to one another with the count going up?' If someone died two or three days later, would it have been worth it? The answer is no. It was not worth the cost of someone's life," Coffman said.
"The numbers are dropping now, and it's probably safe," he said in a follow-up interview. "But it's too late for us to step in."
Coffman said the organization does not support Parker's decision to proceed with planning and holding a parade. Nothing against him or his organization, and nothing against his support for veterans, but Coffman said the McLennan County Veterans Association felt it acted in good faith for all concerned.
"More power to them," Coffman said. "But there are people out there who are not going to be a part of the parade. We are not going to be represented as an organization. Now, if someone from our group wants to attend as a member of another organization, that's their decision. I'm a Mason and a Shriner, and Shriners have served as an escort group. I'm not going because it sounds not two-faced but along those same lines."
Parker dismissed any idea that he is attempting to hijack the parade. He said he simply wanted to pluck it from COVID-19's clutches this year, and he gladly will relinquish its sponsorship whenever Coffman's group wants it back.
"Realistically, the city of Waco should be doing this each year," Parker said. "I'm happy to get involved, but I'm not wanting to take it away from anyone. I don't know exactly why the other group made the decision it did. I don't know if they had COVID concerns. I do know they had some concerns over privacy. We didn't get the list of who had been in the parade before. We've been hustling every way we know how to get that information. It's not about us. It's about our vets, who need to be recognized."
Parker's Stan C. Parker Foundation put together a local service to honor first responders and military veterans on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It was held at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. At least three people who attended the program later telephoned Parker and asked him to rescue the Veterans Day parade, Parker said.
"We're not trying to recreate the wheel," he said. "I understand that this in the past has been one of the biggest parades in the nation. If we can build it back up and keep it alive, we will have done what I hoped to do.
"This may not be the biggest or best parade we've ever had, but it will my first parade as an organizer. We'll have fun," Parker said. "The city of Waco has been excellent in putting me in touch with those I need to talk with, especially the parks and recreation department. We've lined up third graders, a few high school bands, car groups, motorcycle groups, a group that has access to about 40 Jeeps. We'll have trophies."
Parker said parade entrants will not be allowed to throw candy.
He said the McLennan County Sheriff's Office and Waco Police Department have been helpful. He said he secured a city permit to hold the parade.