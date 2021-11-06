Veterans group questions Waco parade's revival after cancellation over pandemic concern

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The numbers are dropping now, and it's probably safe," he said in a follow-up interview. "But it's too late for us to step in."

Coffman said the organization does not support Parker's decision to proceed with planning and holding a parade. Nothing against him or his organization, and nothing against his support for veterans, but Coffman said the McLennan County Veterans Association felt it acted in good faith for all concerned.

"More power to them," Coffman said. "But there are people out there who are not going to be a part of the parade. We are not going to be represented as an organization. Now, if someone from our group wants to attend as a member of another organization, that's their decision. I'm a Mason and a Shriner, and Shriners have served as an escort group. I'm not going because it sounds not two-faced but along those same lines."

Parker dismissed any idea that he is attempting to hijack the parade. He said he simply wanted to pluck it from COVID-19's clutches this year, and he gladly will relinquish its sponsorship whenever Coffman's group wants it back.