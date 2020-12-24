Veterans One Stop bicycle program is transportation lifeline for those in need

Kim McGinness turns 60 on Christmas Day. If the weather is pretty and she feels up to it, she will go bike riding near her Lake Whitney home.
"I was injured in the service, and I need a bicycle, more or less, for exercise and to keep myself from isolating," said McGinness, a native of Columbus, Ohio, who served in the U.S. Air Force between 1980 and 1985. Fate and family brought her to Central Texas, and HOT Veterans One Stop on LaSalle Avenue put a life-changing two-wheeler at her disposal.
"To whomever donated it, I'm very grateful. It was gracious of them to do so," said McGinness. "I do enjoy getting on my bike, tooling around the neighborhood. It's very therapeutic, and does get me out of the house. I sometimes wish I could do it more often, especially in nice weather."
During a phone interview Wednesday, McGinness said she was having minor back surgery later, so her bicycle would remain idle a few days.
Christmas is the time for giving, and toy drives and other well-intentioned promotions often produce acres of bikes for needy children. Less frequent are efforts to make bicycles available to military veterans, particularly those facing hard times, even homelessness. They may struggle to make doctors' appointments or counseling sessions. Finding a job proves challenging.
The scenario is changing thanks to "Bikes for Vets," which Veterans One Stop introduced not after a case study or trial run, but when a hurting vet returned much of the cash it provided him to buy his own bicycle. That same vet gave his bike to another needy veteran when his crisis had passed.
That became Veterans One Stop's cue to pay forward a good deed, said supervisor Bobbie Stewart in a telephone interview.
But a flurry of bike donations, said Stewart, was followed by stagnation. COVID-19 has been a gear-changer, with priorities and public support shifting to feeding and finding shelter for veterans. Bikes took a back seat.
Stewart said Veterans One Stop responded with a proactive approach, asking donors to consider earmarking gifts to the bike program.
"When our food funds grew larger than we could spend, we gave donors that choice," said Stewart. "We try to stay away from having bikes donated just for mere exercise. The best stories are those involving vets needing to get to things. One client who lived outside the city limits rode his bike to a bus stop. That helped him a lot, knocked probably 45 minutes off his trip.
"His morale improved, he attended all his appointments," Stewart said.
Stewart said the program does not necessarily seek donations of new bikes, but would appreciate repairs to used ones needing major overhauling.
A cadre of volunteers is available to repair bikes in a pinch.
Rick Allen, a counselor at Veterans One Stop, said those donating bikes to the cause come in all shapes and sizes, and from diverse backgrounds.
"Last week, a veteran from Temple donated a three-wheel bike. He was not able to drive for a time due to legal issues, but he managed to ride his three-wheeler to the store and to appointments," Allen said.
"Two women from Woodway, both veterans, donated a pair of mountain bikes, both 2-years-old and in great condition," said Allen. "When we put out a call, put something on Facebook, we usually get a response. Bikes are hard to come by sometimes, but we've never gone beyond a couple of weeks without one when the need is made known. That's what amazes me about the veterans community, the parents, children or siblings of vets."
Those without a bike to donate often donate cash instead.
"They'll say here's $100, put it on a bike," Allen said.
Allen said Veterans One Stop has installed a bike rack behind its headquarters at 2010 LaSalle Ave., recognizing demand from bicycle-bound clients, including those who received their rides from donors.
"Any veteran who shows a need can use it, but must produce his own lock and chain. That's called buy-in," Allen said in a phone interview.
Kris Wilson, who lives in Lorena, confirmed he was the veteran who returned money to Veterans One Stop, starting the "Bikes for Vets" ball rolling.
A spinal injury curtailed his U.S. Army career, military doctors telling him he could rehab muscles in his back to ease the pressure, but he faced a lifetime of paralysis if he reinjured himself in a combat situation.
Wilson said he later suffered a collapsed lung, developed hand tremors and had surgery to remove dying tissue from a leg, all while holding down jobs locally and pursuing certification as a pharmacy technician.
During this period, he said, he lost his driver's license. His counselor, Allen, pulled a few strings to get him paired with a bicycle.
"Veterans One Stop held a fundraiser for the bike, raising about $250," said Wilson. "The Walmart in Hewitt was discontinuing this particular brand, and we ended up getting a great deal. I think it was $30 for a new bike. The helmet I got ended up costing more than the bicycle, as I recall."
Long story short, said Wilson, he returned to Veterans One Stop the balance of the money earmarked to provide him with transportation.
The bike itself Wilson gave to a veteran working downtown on the multicolored Containery complex being developed on South Fourth Street.
McGinness said she grew up in a family in which military service was a way of life. One brother joined the Marines, while another served in the U.S. Army. She didn't seriously consider the U.S. Navy, "not wanting to be stuck on a ship with a lot of men," so the Air Force became her choice.
Joining fulfilled a need to do something for her country, she said.