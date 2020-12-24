Veterans One Stop bicycle program is transportation lifeline for those in need

Kim McGinness turns 60 on Christmas Day. If the weather is pretty and she feels up to it, she will go bike riding near her Lake Whitney home.

"I was injured in the service, and I need a bicycle, more or less, for exercise and to keep myself from isolating," said McGinness, a native of Columbus, Ohio, who served in the U.S. Air Force between 1980 and 1985. Fate and family brought her to Central Texas, and HOT Veterans One Stop on LaSalle Avenue put a life-changing two-wheeler at her disposal.

"To whomever donated it, I'm very grateful. It was gracious of them to do so," said McGinness. "I do enjoy getting on my bike, tooling around the neighborhood. It's very therapeutic, and does get me out of the house. I sometimes wish I could do it more often, especially in nice weather."

During a phone interview Wednesday, McGinness said she was having minor back surgery later, so her bicycle would remain idle a few days.

Christmas is the time for giving, and toy drives and other well-intentioned promotions often produce acres of bikes for needy children. Less frequent are efforts to make bicycles available to military veterans, particularly those facing hard times, even homelessness. They may struggle to make doctors' appointments or counseling sessions. Finding a job proves challenging.