Victorious Baylor Bears to land in Waco this afternoon
Victorious Baylor Bears to land in Waco this afternoon

NCAA Final Four Baylor Gonzaga Basketball

Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) celebrates after the Bears rocked Gonzaga to win the national championship Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70.

 Darron Cummings, Associated Press

Combining frenetic energy with remarkable precision, the Baylor Bears jumped out to an early 19-point lead and romped to an 86-70 win over No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga to win its first NCAA men's basketball championship.

For fans wanting to welcome home the victorious Baylor University men's basketball team, the Bears are tentatively set to arrive at Waco Regional Airport between 1:25 p.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday. 

Baylor claimed the NCAA title with a 86-60 victory over top-seeded and previously undefeated Gonzaga Monday night in Indianapolis. 

A parade is in the works to honor the team, but fans wanting to get a jump-start on the celebration can meet the team at the airport. 

Baylor spokesman Jason Cook said a more exact time for the team's arrival in Waco will be announced once the plane leaves Indianapolis.  

The city of Waco announced Tuesday morning that the team will arrive at 1:25 p.m. 

The aircraft will park on the Texas Aero ramp, the city reports. Spectators will be set up in a designated area outside the perimeter fence to view the arrival.

Spectator parking will be allowed in the regular airport parking lots in designated spaces and in the Texas Aero parking area. Players will exit the restricted area through Texas Aero.

Baylor became the first Texas team since Texas Western in 1966 to win a national championship. Baylor also became the first Big 12 team to win a national title in men's basketball since Kansas in 2008. 

The Baylor Lady Bears have won three national titles and were defeated in this year's tournament in the Elite 8. 

Baylor airport map

Local fans can meet and greet the Baylor men's basketball team today.

The aircraft will be parked on the Texas Aero ramp (see diagram above). Spectators will be set up in a designated area outside of the perimeter fence to view the arrival. Spectator parking will be allowed in the regular airport parking lots in designated spaces and in the Texas Aero parking area as shown on the attached diagram. Players will exit the restricted area through Texas Aero.

