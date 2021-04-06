Victorious Baylor Bears to land in Waco this afternoon

For fans wanting to welcome home the victorious Baylor University men's basketball team, the Bears are tentatively set to arrive at Waco Regional Airport between 1:25 p.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Baylor claimed the NCAA title with a 86-60 victory over top-seeded and previously undefeated Gonzaga Monday night in Indianapolis.

A parade is in the works to honor the team, but fans wanting to get a jump-start on the celebration can meet the team at the airport.

Baylor spokesman Jason Cook said a more exact time for the team's arrival in Waco will be announced once the plane leaves Indianapolis.

The city of Waco announced Tuesday morning that the team will arrive at 1:25 p.m.

The aircraft will park on the Texas Aero ramp, the city reports. Spectators will be set up in a designated area outside the perimeter fence to view the arrival.

Spectator parking will be allowed in the regular airport parking lots in designated spaces and in the Texas Aero parking area. Players will exit the restricted area through Texas Aero.