Victory declared in war against zebra mussel menace at Lake Waco

Some quick thinking by local water scientists to battle an invasion of zebra mussels at Lake Waco is paying off more than six years later.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials last week declared the lake free of zebra mussels and credited it to a fall 2014 effort to smother an infested area with an acre of tarps.
At the time it was an untried strategy against a species that had taken over lakes throughout the Midwest and was beginning to conquer Texas reservoirs, clogging water intakes and changing lake ecologies.
Today, as 23 Texas lakes are fully infested with zebra mussels and seven more have tested positive, Lake Waco stands alone in defeating the mussel menace, said Brian Van Zee, regional inland fisheries director for TWPD.
Van Zee’s Waco office coordinated with the city of Waco water department and the local U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office on the project after city water employees found a mussel-encrusted barge at a Ridgewood Country Club boat ramp in September 2014. Van Zee credited Tom Conry, a city water official and aquatic scientist who died in 2017, with the tarp idea.
The state parks department later did regular sampling in the lake for zebra mussel larvae DNA, based on the knowledge that zebra mussels can spread throughout a lake within months. The invasion never happened.
“Was I surprised? Yes,” Van Zee said. “This was the first time something like this had been tried. We had to try something. Everyone was keeping their fingers crossed. … It was a very unique situation. A lot of things fell into place that made it fortunate for us to have a quick response.”
Zebra mussels have invaded major Texas reservoirs such as Lake Texoma, Lake Travis and Stillhouse Hollow Lake in recent years, creating dense colonies of sharp-edged shells. Some park rangers at infested lakes carry Band-Aids because swimmers cut their feet on the mussels, Van Zee said.
The mussels filter plankton from the water and often make it noticeably clearer. That process can reduce nutrients in a lake’s food chain and cause a fishery decline, though it hasn’t yet been a big problem in Texas, Van Zee said.
The bigger practical problem with zebra mussels is that they quickly clog water intakes, valves and pipes for municipal water users, Van Zee said.
Stephen Junot, operations supervisor at the city of Waco water laboratory, said city staff recognized the threat of zebra mussels even before 2014 and made plans to protect infrastructure.
“We had this been thinking about it when it hit Texoma,” he said. “It was almost a certain case that we were going get hit. … We push anywhere from 20 million gallons a day to 50 million gallons, and if your pipes are inundated with zebra mussels, it’s not good.”
Junot said the city has taken steps to limit the places in the water system where zebra mussel larvae could get established. It has also hired interns to do boat inspections on summer weekends when traffic to the lake is heavy and has joined a statewide awareness campaign encouraging boaters to clean, drain and dry their boats before moving to a new lake.