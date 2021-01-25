Victory declared in war against zebra mussel menace at Lake Waco

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Was I surprised? Yes,” Van Zee said. “This was the first time something like this had been tried. We had to try something. Everyone was keeping their fingers crossed. … It was a very unique situation. A lot of things fell into place that made it fortunate for us to have a quick response.”

Zebra mussels have invaded major Texas reservoirs such as Lake Texoma, Lake Travis and Stillhouse Hollow Lake in recent years, creating dense colonies of sharp-edged shells. Some park rangers at infested lakes carry Band-Aids because swimmers cut their feet on the mussels, Van Zee said.

The mussels filter plankton from the water and often make it noticeably clearer. That process can reduce nutrients in a lake’s food chain and cause a fishery decline, though it hasn’t yet been a big problem in Texas, Van Zee said.

The bigger practical problem with zebra mussels is that they quickly clog water intakes, valves and pipes for municipal water users, Van Zee said.

Stephen Junot, operations supervisor at the city of Waco water laboratory, said city staff recognized the threat of zebra mussels even before 2014 and made plans to protect infrastructure.