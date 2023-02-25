The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted a volunteer lake cleanup effort Saturday at Airport Beach, collecting 126 tires and about 2,025 pounds of trash.

The event, in conjunction with Group W Bench Litter Patrol, Keep Waco Beautiful, Fish On Texas Inc. and several other groups, drew about 55 volunteers and nearly doubled the site’s previous total of 76 tires.

“If we were to do this with just our office, there’s only five of us rangers here at Waco, so this would take us weeks,” Corps volunteer coordinator Matthew Hackler said.

Hackler said the cleanup is part of a series of monthly events on Lake Waco leading up to summer. January’s cleanup collected more than 1,000 pounds from the Flatrock Access area.

Lake Waco’s level is more than 11 feet below normal, exposing years of waste and debris on the shoreline that would typically be under water. Helpers during the cleanups have found shoes, credit cards, swim gear and other hidden items that were once submerged.

“We’re just trying to keep this train moving, just want to beautify our parks as best we can because it doesn’t take long to see much trash can wash up on our shores, especially as the lake goes down,” Hackler said.

Group W Bench Litter Patrol Executive Director David Achterhof said there is a growing synergy among cleanup and conservation groups in Waco, and he hopes to coordinate more efforts as a collective in the future.

On Saturday, volunteers gathered at 9 a.m. first at the group pavilion to share coffee, doughnuts and safety rules before splitting into two teams: tires and trash.

The Baylor University Clasped Hands in Service sorority brought a couple extra hands to collect trash. President Julianna Forbess said the service sorority aims to do a service project every week and has been involved with Keep Waco Beautiful before.

Antonio Neal, a truck driver, student and father of five, gathered tires around the beach covered in sand as an opportunity to gain some extra credit for his environmental science class that would boost his end of semester grade and his GPA. As a parent who works full-time and goes to school on Mondays, Neal said it can be difficult to find time to go the extra mile during the week, so he takes opportunities like Saturday’s when he can.

Uzin Utz North America, an international flooring products company that has recently constructed a facility on Mars Drive, brought a crew of helpers as part of its corporate five-year strategy, Passion 2025, marketing director Josh Neuberger said. Neuberger said the strategy focuses on four pillars: products and services, profit, people and the planet.

“The planet initiatives that we have can both be, you know, green initiatives, such as solar power for the building, but they’re also social sustainability items like giving back to the community," he said.

Neuberger said he was the first Uzin Utz employee to move to Waco after working for the company for 10 years in Dallas, and it is great to get to know the new community while working alongside colleagues, some new and some who he has known for years.

“Lake Waco is a visible landmark in the city, a lot of people use it,” Neuberger said. “We want to take care of it and this not only helps our corporate strategy, but also helps the community at large, which is what we want to do.”

The next cleanup will be at Airport Park, Hackler said. For more information on future events, he said volunteers should keep up with Fish On, Group W Bench Litter Patrol, Keep Waco Beautiful and The Old Lake Waco and Dam Facebook page, or call the Waco Lake Project Office at 254-756-5359 for volunteer opportunities.