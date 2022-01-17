Volunteers spend MLK day with community projects, clean-ups

Mission Waco celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a discussion about how faith can combat racism, and a day of community service that Director John Calaway hopes will pave the way for more projects in the future.

The day began at the Jubilee Theatre with a discussion among a panel of pastors from different denominations, races and ethnicities. Following the discussion, a group of about 80 volunteers from local churches, businesses, McLennan Community College and Baylor University gathered to pick up trash and assist with Mission Waco’s Jubilee Market and Urban Reap, its gardening operation.

Calaway said Mission Waco’s goal is to fight racism every day, not just on Martin Luther King Day, but events like these can help raise support and keep the community informed and motivated.

“I think this day is really a catalyst to think about how this impacts not just my life as a white male, but the life of every citizen in our community not just in Waco, but across the nation,” Calaway said.

He said the panel discussion has become a favorite among attendees because it gives people a diverse group of pastors to discuss issues with and gives the pastors a chance to share their ideas.