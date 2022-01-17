Volunteers spend MLK day with community projects, clean-ups

Mission Waco celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a discussion about how faith can combat racism, and a day of community service that Director John Calaway hopes will pave the way for more projects in the future.
The day began at the Jubilee Theatre with a discussion among a panel of pastors from different denominations, races and ethnicities. Following the discussion, a group of about 80 volunteers from local churches, businesses, McLennan Community College and Baylor University gathered to pick up trash and assist with Mission Waco’s Jubilee Market and Urban Reap, its gardening operation.
Calaway said Mission Waco’s goal is to fight racism every day, not just on Martin Luther King Day, but events like these can help raise support and keep the community informed and motivated.
“I think this day is really a catalyst to think about how this impacts not just my life as a white male, but the life of every citizen in our community not just in Waco, but across the nation,” Calaway said.
He said the panel discussion has become a favorite among attendees because it gives people a diverse group of pastors to discuss issues with and gives the pastors a chance to share their ideas.
“There are some people who want to be unified and want to address racism in this country and know that first, we have to be born of a spirit of humility to learn from one another, but then also speak truth against systems that aren't correct.” Calaway said.
Last year the panel discussion moved outside and became more of a prayer session, but in 2020 all 243 seats at the Jubilee Theatre were full and even more people sat in folding chairs along the aisles to accommodate everyone. This year brought a smaller crowd, after Mission Waco opted to not advertise as heavily.
Past guests have included Black gospel expert Bob Darden and Monique Marsh-Bell, Baylor University’s assistant athletic director for mental health services.
“It’s a wide variety every single year, we try to make it as diverse as possible,” Calaway said. “But they also want to engage in a creative way with this idea of racial reconciliation.”
This year Vincent Hartsfield, a pastor from Marlin, read an excerpt from King’s “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” address.
“He brings his own personal experience to the table, as an older gentleman that grew up in the civil rights movement, and experienced his own racism in the history of his life,” Calaway said.
Jubilee Theatre Director Ramad Carter read an excerpt from the play “Fairfield.”
Volunteers at Urban Reap, Mission Waco’s volunteer gardening and compost operation, spent their time disposing of dead plants, preparing beds for spring, washing out compost buckets and taking down Christmas lights leftover from December.
“We all impact the environment, but only some of us have to deal with the immediate negative consequences of that,” Urban Reap Director Emily Hills told the group.
She said taking care of the environment is just another way of taking care of one’s neighbors.
“Right now, we don't have a lot and we're closed for this month,” Hills said. “But we normally sell native plants, herbs, veggies, and try to keep it at an affordable price so everybody can access them.”
Andrew Jones, a McLennan Community College presidential scholar who came with a large group to pick up trash near N. 15th Street and Colcord Avenue. While picking up glass bottles with gloved hands, he said he sees volunteer work as a way to give back to a community that’s supported him.
“It’s important to do it on this occasion because of the meaning, so it was a good idea to come help my community,” Jones said.
Jones said it wasn’t his first time volunteering like this. While working on his Eagle Scout project when he was younger, he said he found a derringer in a dry creek bed full of trash.
Waco City Councilwoman Kelly Palmer was among the volunteers picking up trash. She said events like these are a good place for people to start if they don't know how to get involved in their community.