Volunteers, stores, state work to overcome baby formula shortage

If it takes a village to raise a child, as the proverb goes, sometimes it takes a village to feed one when infant formula runs short.

The national shortage of baby formula that began in February, triggered by formula manufacturer Abbott's temporary closure of one of its largest plants due to bacterial contamination, continues with some anticipating more months ahead of limited supplies.

Locally, shelves once laden with formula are smooth as a baby's bottom, cleaned out by anxious moms and relatives assisting in the search for what has become a hot commodity. Visits Friday to two local H-E-B stores, a Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy and Walmart revealed limits on purchases, frustrated managers and customers, and limited stock.

"We get 10 to 20 calls a day on truck days, Tuesday and Thursday, from customers checking on baby formula," said Adrian Gonzalez, a manager at Walgreens on New Road. "We try to limit the number each customer can buy, but really it is first come, first served. It's gone by the end of the day."

Gonzalez said shortages began about a month ago and have worsened.

At the Walmart on Franklin Avenue, shopper Quiara Herron brightened upon spotting six bottles of Enfamil NeuroPro, a baby formula her 4-month-old daughter, Novaa, tolerates well while transitioning from breastfeeding.

Herron said she inquired at other local Walmart locations, Target, CVS and H-E-B stores before hitting the mother lode at the South Waco Walmart. She even recruited assistance from relatives in St. Louis, Missouri, and Columbus, Ohio, who unsuccessfully combed the Midwest for her preferred formula.

A sign displayed in Walmart's infant formula aisle said effective immediately sales are limited to five units per customer per child.

Price gouging captured the attention of attorneys general and lawmakers in several states. Five members of Congress from Texas penned a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, saying they are troubled by news of gouging they heard "anecdotally from parents and reports in the press."

They said they heard "reports of up to $80 in weekly costs, and $50 for a four-day supply," and said formula prices had risen 18% the past year.

"Bad actors taking advantage of parents' desperation must not be tolerated," the lawmakers wrote. "Any instances of price gouging, illegal or predatory market behavior, or other actions that will impede parents from purchasing this much-needed formula must be fully investigated and stopped."

H-E-B, Waco's dominant grocery chain, released a statement, saying, "Many retailers are experiencing shortages of baby formula. We have product limits on baby formula and encourage customers to only buy what they need."

Those limits are two items per customer, according to signs posted at H-E-B locations on North 19th Street and on South Valley Mills Drive. The formula aisles of each had vacancies galore on Friday, when shopper Pricilla Mayoral visited the North Waco store determined to find formula for a nephew born on Mother's Day. She had bounced her inquiries between the Walmart stores on Franklin Avenue and on Hewitt Drive before finding success at H-E-B.

Mayoral found what she needed, but other customers may not. That H-E-B's formula section was home to 26 small stickers informing shoppers the store had temporarily run out of a particular brand, size or concentration.

The CVS at New Road and Valley Mills Drive keeps baby formula behind the front register. Sales are limited to three items per person, but such a purchase nearly would have wiped out the limited inventory on display.

Employees near the register agreed they receive calls daily about formula availability, and deliveries may or may not have the product.

The formula shortage has particularly affected mothers of infants who participate in the federal Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. The program allows low-income women who qualify to receive food, formula and health screenings free or at discounted prices. WIC serves about half of all infants born in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which operates the program.

Recipients are limited, however, to specific brands, most of which were affected in the recall of five Similac formulas and the shutdown of the Michigan plant that made them.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District works with about 6,300 WIC clients in the county on a monthly basis, said Teri Blair, the health nutrition program supervisor for the district. The WIC program covers women who are pregnant, nursing or post-partum as well as children up to 5 years old. Blair estimated about 80% of WIC clients with infants to feed use formula.

WIC clients had four approved formulas they could buy, and mothers often need a specific formula to meet their needs, she said. A baby may have an intolerance to milk or milk products, food allergies or other medical conditions requiring a certain nutritional component. Babies born premature, for instance, often need a special formula because their digestive system was not fully developed at birth.

For those mothers, the problem was not a lack of formula in general, but the certain one they needed for their child.

"As of now, Similac Advance is the formula that's hardest to find. … If you've been to the grocery store, there's nothing there," Blair said. "The general population is buying anything and everything."

County and state nutrition workers have scrambled to help WIC mothers, working to expand formula options to include Walmart and H-E-B house brands and formula by manufacturers other than Abbott. WIC clients have to have those alternatives added to the cards they use for purchases and will be able to do so through August, Blair said.

The health nutrition supervisor said moms running low on formula should not to dilute it, and those using powdered formula should boil the water first, mix in the powder, then let it cool before using it. She also said parents who need a specific formula for their baby should talk to their doctor for advice on options when formula runs out.

"Doctors will know the baby and their health condition," she said.

In recent weeks, the government has imported formula from Europe and expanded approved formulas for WIC and other programs. Abbott's closed Michigan plant also is expected to reopen next month, and Blair said she hopes formula supply will start to rebound this summer.

Until then, volunteers will continue to help formula users cope with scarce supplies.

People posting on social media or texting photos of stores with formula on the shelf has helped many mothers by minimizing fruitless trips to stores without formula, trips that cost money with high gas prices, Blair said.

The Facebook group Waco Moms In The Know, which counts some 17,600 followers, has posted plenty of those pictures over the last four months, said Kenya Soto, a Robinson mother and speech pathologist who started the group nine years ago and serves as one of its administrators.

Pre-pandemic, members often swapped information on school supplies or what area child care centers had openings for children, or engaged in public versus private school discussions and the like.

COVID-19 and its impact on families accelerated posts and participants as mothers shared information on child care and school closings, home safety, issues with at-home school kids, vaccinations and more.

So when moms started to report formula shortages, others on Waco Moms In The Know jumped in to help. Members posted photos of store shelves with formula and when they found it. Others had leftover unused formula or samples received in the mail they were willing to share. Some shared advice on breast feeding.

"There's a pretty large group of moms in Central Texas … and it's a pretty supportive group," Soto said.

Waco Moms In The Know helped Woodway's Moldbreakers Fellowship church get the word out when it had formula to share. Nicole Merkledove serves with her husband John as outreach ministers for the church and posted information about a Feb. 26 diaper and formula giveaway at the church.

Some 125 people showed up from as far away as Harker Heights. Merkledove, who works with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, was especially touched that the giveaway had helped military wives from the Fort Hood area.

"We were able to bless moms in the community with diapers and formula and information," she said.

Whenever Moldbreakers Church receives formula from Shepherd's Heart and Robinson food pantries, Merkledove passes on the word. She siad the church has helped about 70 mothers looking for formula over the last two or three weeks.

"Whenever we're blessed, we put it on the website," she said. "Where we see a need, we want to help."

Volunteers stepped up for the Waco Child Development Center during the shortage as well. Director Debbie Miller said 10 of the 110 children the center cares for are infants on formula, but donations and support have helped keep the center supplied over the last few months. Nearby Talitha Koum Institute, a smaller center that serves at-risk children up to 5 years old, has had a similar experience with mothers and other supporters dropping off extra formula, Executive Director Susan Cowley said.

"People helping people. See, that's Texas for you," Miller said.

Carl Hoover Carl Hoover has covered Waco arts and entertainment, and more, for the Tribune-Herald since 1984.