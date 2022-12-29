 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco Aerobics group celebrates centenarian members

Members of this longtime aerobics groups celebrated two members who marked their 100th birthdays this month. Rosemary Reeder, front row, second from right, turned 100 on Dec. 30 while Margaret Brown, far right, reached the milestone on Dec. 13. Pictured are (seated, from left), Linda Parks, Sue Ann Swenke, Loeen Irons, Rosemary Reeder, Margaret Brown, (first row standing, from left) Mary Aileen Edwards, Judy Bauer, Patricia Boyd, Beverly Hill, Susan Vonderhoya, Clara Jean Matustik, Barbara Martin, (second row standing) Golda Brown, Ibby Jones, Bonnie Carpenter and Karen Conine.

 Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald

They may no longer move as they once did, but a group of aerobics dancers celebrated more than 40 years of togetherness and marked two other milestones with a pair of members reaching 100 years old.

The aerobic dance group led by Loeen Irons and Golda Brown celebrated the December birthdays of members Margaret Brown and Rosemary Reeder at the home of Irons earlier this month.

Birthday crowns were affixed on their heads during the party as well-wishers visited with them. Brown turned 100 years old on Dec. 13. Reeder's birthday is on Dec. 30.

The aerobics group, which began meeting in the Mars-McLean Gym on the Baylor campus, also made donating to charity groups part of its activities. During those four decades, the members donated $60,000.

