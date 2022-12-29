Waco Aerobics group celebrates centenarian members

They may no longer move as they once did, but a group of aerobics dancers celebrated more than 40 years of togetherness and marked two other milestones with a pair of members reaching 100 years old.

The aerobic dance group led by Loeen Irons and Golda Brown celebrated the December birthdays of members Margaret Brown and Rosemary Reeder at the home of Irons earlier this month.

Birthday crowns were affixed on their heads during the party as well-wishers visited with them. Brown turned 100 years old on Dec. 13. Reeder's birthday is on Dec. 30.

The aerobics group, which began meeting in the Mars-McLean Gym on the Baylor campus, also made donating to charity groups part of its activities. During those four decades, the members donated $60,000.