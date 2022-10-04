Waco Agricultural Mechanics Show highlights students' technical skills

Texas agriculture students arrived at the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo grounds Tuesday after pouring thousands of hours into cutting, welding, cleaning and sweating over farm machinery.

The occasion was the Agricultural Mechanics Project Show, which organizers call the state's longest-running competition of its kind, offering scholarships of up to $1,000 for the overall grand champion.

Ag Mechanics Show superintendent Charles Prause said entries in the show, part of the HOT Livestock Show, have doubled in the last few years, this year drawing in 93 contestants.

Among them was Midway High School senior Delaney Moszkowicz, 17, who presented a 72-year-old McCormick Farmall Cub tractor. She said seeing the 300-hour project come to life made all the work worth it.

“Once it finally started and I was able to drive it for the first time it was just like pure relief,” she said. “There was a smile on my face that you could not wipe off.”

Mechanic projects could fall into eight divisions, from livestock trailers, furniture, grills and smokers to log splitters and deer stands. Prause said each project has a customer that funds it, and the students work for weeks to create a polished product.

Prause said the final product is important, but the judges also want to know what the student has learned throughout the project. The contestants are also judged on showmanship during a presentation on how long their project took, the materials they used, and the process and details of the work.

“What I always taught my students was, and these guys do the same thing is, basically, know that project better than you know the back of your hand,” Prause said.

Delaney said she and her partner set out on their four-month project by taking the tractor apart and leaving nothing but its core intact. The pair used almost all of the tractor’s original parts, but had to install a new radiator, wiring harness and steering wheel.

“We started taking everything apart. … We had the engine on a stand. We fully rebuilt that, fully went through all the brakes, checked the transmission,” Delaney said.

After taking the tractor apart they had to clean the pieces.

“It was hours on hours from about 7 to 11 at night just sitting out in the freezing cold sandblasting. … That’s what we did for about a month straight, just constant, constant cleaning, because you want everything to be all nice and smooth,” Delaney said.

After cleaning all the parts came painting, which she said was her favorite part. After seven coats of red paint, she said it was hard to believe all the pieces, laid out side by side on the ground, would come back together.

On top of ag projects and school coursework, the students often also hold jobs. Delaney said when her group that was supposed to involve four students dwindled to two, she knew it would take a lot of commitment to get the job done.

“It’s a lot of time commitment because in the mornings I would have FFA practices for other teams and then I’d go to school, and then after school I’d go to work," she said. "Then it’s finally my time to go back to the shop and work on the tractor."

‘Big ol’ gate’

Cousins Trevor Cogburn, 17, and Braylen Cogburn, 16, are no strangers to the balance between work, school and ag mechanics, Braylen working two and Trevor working three jobs throughout their project. This marks Trevor's third and Braylen’s first year competing in ag mechanics.

The two, representing Robinson High School, built a gate for the school’s ag barn entrance over the span of about a month, Trevor said.

“We call it just a big ol’ gate,” Trevor said.

In all, Trevor and Braylen spent about 45 hours each on the project, taking ten hours a week — two hours a day Monday through Friday — to work on the $700 gate.

The boys said they welded the gate from many types of metal fittings, and it is complete with black Rust-Oleum paint. Twisted square steel tops the gate as a decorative feature, which Trevor said they heated up with a torch and twisted themselves.

The gate also incorporates wood recycled from a former Robinson student's old barn, Trevor said. He said the wood adds a rustic feel to the gate, but in case it is damaged the boys welded the metal in such a way that the wood is easily replaceable.

To top off the gate’s aesthetics, it features metal lamb, cow, goat and pig decals cut by a computer numerical control (CNC) machine, which Trevor said represent the four animals FFA shows.

Metal work

Case Koehler, 17, of Cranfills Gap, built a truck-mounted corn spreader. He said he got the idea from his stepdad who shares his love for hunting.

“He was telling me how he hated getting in and out of this pickup to shake these to get the corn out of it,” Case said. “I made it round and I have it all funnel into this one hole, that way there’s no corn left and you never have to get out of your truck.”

The rounded metal is a hallmark of the project, which Case managed in a shop without a sheet metal roller or a CNC machine. He did all the work by hand, cutting out the shapes, heating up the sheet metal, rolling it and pounding it out with a hammer.

When he was making the design for his machine, he tested a corn spreader he already had at his house to see what he could make better, Case said.

“You always have to get out and open a valve on the one at my house and it dumps corn out. You’re spilling half your corn going to where you’re going,” Case said. “I put a drop plate on it. That way it drops out and when you’re driving no corn is being spilled.”

He also said he wanted to make his design wireless, with no cords running into the cab or over the hood of the truck. His version is controlled by a small key fob.

The final product weighs 112 pounds, 212 counting the 100 pounds of corn it can hold, and Case said it took him 112 hours to make, a pound an hour.

Case said he has taken the project to shows before and has been encouraged to manufacture it. However, there are a couple things he wants to do differently, including longer-range Bluetooth control and using a lighter metal.

Prause said events like the ag show are valuable because they give students a sense of pride and self-confidence, and also teach them responsibility and customer service in coming up with a quality product that serves another person.

“You’re not going to get that, so to speak, in your English, or math, your core academic classes,” Prause said.