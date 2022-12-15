Waco airport terminal renovations quietly taking shape

A nearly $9 million remodel at Waco Regional Airport is progressing nicely toward the finished version that will feature terrazzo flooring, vaulted ceilings, new seating and artwork that includes mammoths and scissor-tailed flycatchers.

For now, the terminal is effectively down to half its size. When work wraps up on the half now closed off, renovation crews and passengers will trade sides until the full project is done.

But getting there from here, from Waco Regional to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in a timely, convenient fashion remains top priority for some, including local travel executive Bambi Eskew. She said clients have expressed concern over weather delays and getting flights out of Waco and into D-FW on time to meet connecting flights. Waco’s only commuter line, American Eagle, flies a schedule of either four or five flights daily.

American Eagle added a sixth daily flight between Waco and D-FW shortly after city officials in July 2021 announced the terminal upgrade. Everyone involved expects completion by August or September next year, which aligns with original estimates, said Joel Martinez, the city’s aviation director.

“They should be laying the floor as we speak,” Martinez said by phone Thursday. “We’re feeling good about that schedule.”

Martinez said the airport may have lost a daily flight or two, but American Eagle now hauls passengers in Bombardier CRJ-700s that seat 75, not the 50-seat Embraer ERJ-145s it once routinely flew between Waco and D-FW.

“Frequency dipped, but we pretty much have the same number of seats in the market,” Martinez said. “Some months we would see the CRJ-700 on one daily flight, but they are used exclusively now and should remain in this market the next few months. Schedules are set three or four months out.”

The city launched Fly Waco Transformed: Terminal Building Modernization Project in summer 2021, saying in a press release it was years in the planning and projected “to create a clean and aesthetically pleasing terminal that best represents the culture and values of the community.”

General contractor Hensel Phelps was assigned to update restrooms, flooring, ceiling finishes and security checkpoint, and to have installed electronic charging stations, designated workstations and modern furniture. Hanging in the terminal are drawings showing how each phase will look upon completion.

What visitors will not see is the work in progress, the noise produced by workers reduced to muffled sounds behind a drywall barrier.

“The way the project is phased, we are operating out of half a facility at a time. When one side is complete, they will move to the other,” Waco Regional Airport operations manager Cody Mathis said.

An area for occupancy by a restaurant “will be created as white space, and the city will make a separate request for proposals. It can be a mom-and-pop business or a smaller franchise of a national chain,” Mathis said.

That process will play out after the renovation is complete, he said.

Artwork completing the look will include metallic scissor-tailed flycatchers swooping along an aluminum spiral suspended from the ceiling and a roughly 10-foot-tall mammoth and her calf woven from cord.

At least two passengers relaxing before their flight’s arrival Thursday said they knew nothing about the work going on behind closed doors.

Baylor University freshman Savanna Cecil, 18, who is studying apparel design and product development, was headed home to Nashville, Tennessee, for the holidays. She said the touches will be another thing she likes about the airport, saying it is easy to navigate and provides free parking.

Plaques on display at Waco Regional show the last terminal expansion was completed in 1999, the last major modification in 2008.

“I’ve thought for a few years the airport gets overly criticized for canceled flights,” Waco real estate agent Gregg Glime said. “Every opportunity I have, I fly through Waco Regional, and I guess I am one of the lucky ones who has never been stuck. I do recall looking at the number of cancellations recently, and it was surprising to see how few there actually are.”

Glime said he chats with other passengers, inquiring about flying to Waco and impressions of its airport, “as I know the airport situation is a nagging hurdle when really trying to get Waco’s economy to its full potential.”

“I often hear a quirky joke about how small it is, but I consistently hear how convenient, pleasant and efficient it was flying into town. … I would much rather be trying to sell a building or a community with an impressive first impression,” Glime said. “I am confident this is a huge step in that direction.”

Eskew, at Allen Samuels House of Travel, said challenges travelers may face connecting with flights at D-FW are not entirely of American Eagle’s making. It serves as a feeder airline for American Airlines.

“I know they and American Airlines have had to pull back on markets they serve due to COVID-19 and a lack of pilots,” Eskew said. “That limits us on making connections, can produce layovers upwards of three hours. Some fear they may get stuck here without backup flights up the line.”

Eskew said there are indications the traveling public yearns to spread its wings and travel, take vacations, book cruises, “experience what they can.”

“Flying is a little more expensive due to fuel costs, but that’s not something we can control,” she said. “With the right combination of dates and destinations, we can get it done. That’s what we work hard for.”