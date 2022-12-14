Waco Animal Shelter implementing new strategies, looking to emerge from outbreak

Waco Animal Shelter officials are working toward solutions and a timely reopening amid a monthslong battle with canine distemper virus and other respiratory diseases that forced the shelter’s closure in October.

Animal services operations manager Melissa Sheldon told the Animal Welfare Board in its meeting Wednesday that the shelter is through with its second round of polymerase chain reaction testing for distemper, which produces high positive, low positive, indeterminate or negative results based on DNA codes known to correspond with the distemper virus. The shelter is also performing laboratory blood testing, she said.

Sheldon reported that indeterminate and low positive animals are being isolated, but as animals receive negative blood tests they may be cleared for adoption. For the safety of the shelter animals and the public, all tests must be negative before the shelter can reopen.

In consultation with shelter veterinarians and directors around the country, Sheldon said a policy to euthanize sick animals that are not improving was recommended to ensure a timely reopening.

New guidelines for the shelter allow animals that are still receiving high positive PCR test results to be euthanized, as well as dogs that receive an indeterminate result but are showing significant symptoms, and dogs that have neurologic symptoms of distemper. Dogs infected with the flu will also be euthanized.

Since the shelter’s closure, 45 dogs have been euthanized because of distemper or the canine flu. The shelter’s live exit rate for the month through Dec. 14 was 91.87%. To maintain no-kill status, the shelter must have more than 90% live exits.

Despite the grave reality of the ongoing outbreak, Sheldon also presented to the board strategies the shelter is actively pursuing, with hopes of a speedy recovery for animals continuing to battle illness as well as the possibility of a public reopening.

Sheldon said though bivalent flu vaccines are on backorder, the shelter recently received a batch, and vet staff has begun vaccinating all shelter animals. She said vaccination is not cheap, with a projected annual cost of $121,000 for full vaccination of 5,700 animals.

Vaccination immediately upon intake — one of the crucial priorities listed in crisis recommendations that American Pets Alive! prepared for the shelter — is being addressed by increased staffing, utilizing volunteer assistance and strategies to streamline workflow.

According to the report released after American Pets Alive!'s site visit last month, a lack of staffing and time-consuming data entry were key factors that inhibited the shelter’s ability to vaccinate upon intake, leading to animals waiting multiple days to receive their first dose and increasing the risk for an outbreak in the facility.

“We have reviewed all of our protocols and we agree that vaccinating on arrival is something that we need to do,” Sheldon said.

Sheldon said she recently met with animal control officers to discuss their inclusion in the vaccination process, which was one of the recommendations from the report.

Another recommendation the city is acting on is working with the Humane Society of Central Texas, the organization that handles adoptions for the city-owned shelter, to utilize volunteers and staff members to assist with high vaccination volume, which is a city-ordained responsibility.

“The city has worked with Humane Society of Central Texas to provide training and proper storage for some vaccines to be housed with HSCTX,” Sheldon said in her report to the board.

The Humane Society staff is ready to help, and members involved with the adoption center are meeting regularly with city staff to come up with solutions that will ensure health for animals housed at the shelter in the future, said Zane Litle, Humane Society of Central Texas vice president.

“Of course October and November were very challenging months for everyone involved, the city of Waco, Humane Society, the shelter as a whole. … It feels like that bow and arrow where you’re pulled backwards before you can propel forward,” Litle said. “I’m very optimistic with the communications between the city and the Humane Society and the camaraderie that has come out of all of this.”

Litle said due to completed negative blood tests, 14 to 16 dogs have been cleared by the shelter veterinarian to be walked and evaluated for adoption by the Humane Society staff. The dogs will have to be behaviorally evaluated up to four times before being available for adoption, given the extended amount of time they have been in confinement, she said.

While the shelter works to emerge from the closure, work also is underway for long-term facility upgrades that could improve the outlook of future operations and outbreaks. Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt said the city will close on its purchase of land at 2020 Circle Road next to the shelter, is working to close on property at 2101 S. 23rd St. by the end of the year and is under contract for 2000 Circle Road.

“Once we have those pieces of property we’ll engage in a master planning process because one of the things the outbreak has shown us was some deficiencies in the current campus, and we want to address primarily a surgery area, a secure intake area and to potentially create some kennels that are easier to clean, as well as quarantine space,” Holt said. “One of the things that really worked against us is the inability to quarantine properly.”

Holt said there is no budget for the shelter’s expansion process yet, but it is likely the funding would take place under the city’s regular operational budget.