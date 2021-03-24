Waco announces tentative plans to allow more events, COVID-19 variant appears in county

Waco will make public facilities available for some outdoor events again soon, but local doctors warn that a combination of COVID-19 variants making their way into the area and more spread over spring break could change the improving trajectory of coronavirus cases in McLennan County.
Outdoor events, with required safety measures in place, will be allowed at city facilities starting this week, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said Wednesday during a press conference on COVID-19 with other local officials and medical experts. Conventions will be able to return at 75% capacity, and the city council will discuss returning to in-person meetings, though the public initially would still be barred from the room.
“We’re going to continue to monitor our data and we’ll adjust as we need to, but given the data we have on COVID-19 in McLennan County from the last month, and balancing the need for safe protocols, physical health, mental health and economic health, we believe now is the time for these measured, safety-conscious moves,” Meek said.
More details on the policies are expected this week.
City-operated museums and other public venues have bene operating under capacity restrictions, and conventions and meetings are allowed at 50% capacity. Outdoor events, however, have remained prohibited, and city meetings have continued to be held via videoconference.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 35 new COVID-19 cases in McLennan County residents Wednesday, bringing the active case count to 196. Waco hospitals were treating 30 people with COVID-19, including six on ventilators. A total of 447 McLennan County residents have died of the disease, including 23 so far this month, 35 last month and 86 in January.
A refrigerated truck serving as a mobile morgue for the past 15 weeks to meet increased demand is still storing the remains of two people who died of COVID-19. It is expected to be empty soon but will remain standing by, Meek said.
“I hope that we can always remember and never forget the many lives lost, the families impacted by COVID-19,” Meek said.
He said there will be announcements about memorial events to honor the people who died.
Waco Family Medicine CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said the county's rate of new infections per day has fallen to less than 10 per 100,000 residents for the first time since June. According to the Harvard Global Health Institute, this rate is considered “community spread” and is best combatted with rigorous testing and contact tracing.
The average rate of daily new cases per 100,000 residents is 6 in McLennan County, compared to 15 statewide and 17 nationwide, Griggs said.
The shift is cause for celebration, but there could still be an increase in cases following spring break and Gov. Greg Abbott’s removal of a statewide mask mandate and other measures, he said.
“There are still a few things that are a bit uncertain,” Griggs said.
The multiple COVID-19 variants that have been detected through testing in the United States are part of that uncertainty.
In McLennan County, there have been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 caused by the variant first detected in the United Kingdom, Griggs said. The Texas Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the cases last month, he said. In Texas, there have been 414 confirmed cases caused by that variant, which is 50% more transmissible and brings an increased risk of severe illness and death compared to the form of the virus that sparked the pandemic, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“If we use other countries as models, we assume there’s a fairly good likelihood that this will become the dominant variant in our community,” Griggs said. “We’re in a race with the new variants within our country and that’s true here locally as well.”
The local health district investigated the two confirmed cases, and neither person had traveled outside the country or had close contact with someone who did, which means the variant is spreading freely through the community, Griggs said.
A variant first detected in South Africa and another first detected in Brazil also have been confirmed as the cause of COVID-19 cases in Texas. The CDC lists all as "variants of concern," meaning there is evidence they are more transmissible, more likely to cause severe illness, more likely to resist treatment, or less likely to be neutralized by immunity induced by vaccination or previous infection.
Free COVID-19 testing is still available through the city of Waco at the Waco Multipurpose Center and McLennan Community College. Registration and more information are available at covidwaco.com.
“We have seen a consistent decline in the average number of tests conducted each day since mid-December,” Meek said.
The average stands at 233 tests daily, 85% fewer than the peak of 1,600 tests per day in November, he said.
While testing has slowed, vaccination continues to accelerate.
The health district has opened the waitlist for its weekly vaccination efforts to anyone 18 or older. The state announced Tuesday that everyone 16 and older will be eligible to receive a shot starting Monday. However, the health district administers the Moderna vaccine, which only has regulatory approval for people 18 and older.
The health district's vaccine clinic will move into the Waco Convention Center this week to avoid expected inclement weather. It more regularly runs as a drive-thru operation outside McLane Stadium.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said the state's announcement on expanded vaccine eligibility means more people will be signing up, so residents should call 254-750-1890 or go to covidwaco.com to sign up.
Felton said Texas has started to receive more vaccines overall, but the weekly allotment going to the health district has remained consistent.
“However, we continue to see excellent partnerships and collaborations throughout the community in McLennan County,” Felton said. “We’re doing a great job of getting vaccinations in the arms of our citizens.”
Felton said Ascension Providence, Baylor Scott & White, Baylor University, McLennan Community College, Tarleton University, Education Service Center Region 12, Waco Independent School District, local H-E-B pharmacies and the McLennan County Medical Society have all taken part in recent efforts to provide the vaccine locally.
As of Wednesday, 48,462 McLennan County residents had received at least one dose, including 27,046 who had been fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Director LaShonda Malrey-Horne said the public health response is shifting from an epidemiological response to a vaccine-focused response, and the health district will soon hold mobile vaccine clinics to reach people in parts of the county that have not received many doses.
“If you know of a location where you think we need to do vaccines, please please please reach out to the health district so we can make sure we get vaccine out to those areas that really need it,” Malrey-Horne said.
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center has been treating fewer than 20 COVID-19 patients daily, interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Umad Ahmad said. He urged everyone to continue wearing masks, even if they have been vaccinated, to prevent spread from speeding up again.