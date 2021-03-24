Waco announces tentative plans to allow more events, COVID-19 variant appears in county

“There are still a few things that are a bit uncertain,” Griggs said.

The multiple COVID-19 variants that have been detected through testing in the United States are part of that uncertainty.

In McLennan County, there have been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 caused by the variant first detected in the United Kingdom, Griggs said. The Texas Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the cases last month, he said. In Texas, there have been 414 confirmed cases caused by that variant, which is 50% more transmissible and brings an increased risk of severe illness and death compared to the form of the virus that sparked the pandemic, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“If we use other countries as models, we assume there’s a fairly good likelihood that this will become the dominant variant in our community,” Griggs said. “We’re in a race with the new variants within our country and that’s true here locally as well.”

The local health district investigated the two confirmed cases, and neither person had traveled outside the country or had close contact with someone who did, which means the variant is spreading freely through the community, Griggs said.