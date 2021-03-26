Waco-area author uses children's book to prompt disability conversations

Sometimes it takes a better question to lead to a right answer, and Stephanie Wolfe hopes her new children's book "Authentically Addie" leads to lots of right and kind answers.

Addie is her 6-year-old medically fragile daughter who requires a tracheostomy tube and a ventilator to breathe. She and Wolfe were out at an event when they met another mom with her two children and one made "a comment that was not very kind," Wolfe said.

It rattled the Lorena mother, who found herself thinking how that encounter could have gone better.

"I realized how important it is how to ask the right questions," she said.

Being a veteran blogger, she posted her thoughts that night under the title "How To Speak To My Daughter."

The feedback from her readers indicated the former first grade teacher had hit on something. Many parents wanted to know a good way to handle a similar encounter with their children and another child with disabilities.

"We're taught as children to look away, not to stare, to ignore someone with a disability," Wolfe said. "But it's not a bad word. It's not something to be afraid of."