Waco-area authorities stress COVID-19 precautions for Thanksgiving, announce 189 new cases, four new deaths

"That was a sobering moment, when I had to change the scale because the numbers are skyrocketing," he said.

There are a total of 41 active cases among 16 local long-term care facilities with at least one active case each, and the McLennan County Jail has one active case, Griggs said.

Fifteen area school districts have active COVID-19 cases, for a total of 179 active cases in students and 55 active cases in staff members. Eleven school campuses are temporarily closed.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are approaching levels that would trigger state rules requiring the closure of bars and lowering of occupancy limits for restaurants and some businesses, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said. The latest Texas Department of State Health Services data for the five-county Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County indicates the area is on its way to hitting the threshold for stricter measures unless something changes, Felton said.

"The trend looks like it will take us over that number in the next few days," he said.

Both Felton and newly elected Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said local authorities' hands are tied when it comes to new lockdown or shelter-in-place orders to slow local coronavirus spread, superseded by the state and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.