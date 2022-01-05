Waco area breaks COVID-19 case records as hospitalizations climb

The rising flood of new cases comes as hundreds of country residents seek testing before returning to work and school after holiday gatherings and travels. The demand was causing long lines at testing locations and pharmacy shelves emptied of rapid test kits.

The convergence of rising COVID-19 cases and people seeking tests at area hospitals led the Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest to issue a joint statement steering people looking for COVID-19 testing away from hospital emergency rooms.

"This latest COVID-19 spike is putting extraordinary pressure on our hospitals, our emergency departments and our healthcare professionals," according to the statement. "Please help us reserve our emergency departments for those who are seriously ill or injured so that our hospitals are ready for those who need care most during this time."

The hospital systems urge anyone who wants to be tested, but who has mild symptoms or no symptoms, to call 211 or 877-541-7905, or go to 211texas.org to find a testing site.