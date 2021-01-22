Waco-area businessman detained for alleged role in Capitol riot

Grider can be seen wearing a “black puffy jacket, a yellow ‘Don’t Tread on Me,’ flag tied around his neck, a black backpack around his shoulders, and blue jeans,” the complaint states.

Grider also was seen wearing a red “Make America Great Again” cap and a blue surgical mask.

“Grider was then observed walking on the railing beside the stairs and was moving with the initial crowd that later made their way forcefully through that entrance to the Capitol,” according to the complaint.

He was seen in several areas of the Capitol before he moved to the second floor outside the lobby of Pelosi’s office, where Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran, was shot and killed by Capitol police.

Grider was seen holding a black helmet in the air, which the complaint states he later handed to another man who was trying to break the glass leading to Pelosi’s office.