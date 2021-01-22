Waco-area businessman detained for alleged role in Capitol riot

A federal magistrate in Austin ordered local businessman Chris Grider to be held in custody Friday pending a detention hearing next week.
Grider surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Austin on Thursday afternoon after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Washington, D.C., for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. Magistrate Susan Hightower detained Grider, co-owner of the Kissing Tree Vineyards in Bruceville-Eddy, until a detention hearing in her court Wednesday afternoon. The judge also appointed the Federal Public Defender's Office in Austin to represent Grider after he said he could not afford to hire an attorney.
An office spokesperson said Friday afternoon that Grider's case had not been assigned to an attorney.
A federal complaint and arrest warrant against Grider alleges he tried to push and kick open the barricaded doors to the lobby of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office seconds before Capitol police shot and killed a woman who tried to crawl through a window in the doorway.
The 12-page complaint contains photos of Grider in various Capitol locations and refers to a video showing Grider handing a hard hat to a man who used it to break the glass the woman then tried to crawl through.
Grider can be seen wearing a “black puffy jacket, a yellow ‘Don’t Tread on Me,’ flag tied around his neck, a black backpack around his shoulders, and blue jeans,” the complaint states.
Grider also was seen wearing a red “Make America Great Again” cap and a blue surgical mask.
“Grider was then observed walking on the railing beside the stairs and was moving with the initial crowd that later made their way forcefully through that entrance to the Capitol,” according to the complaint.
He was seen in several areas of the Capitol before he moved to the second floor outside the lobby of Pelosi’s office, where Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran, was shot and killed by Capitol police.
Grider was seen holding a black helmet in the air, which the complaint states he later handed to another man who was trying to break the glass leading to Pelosi’s office.
“… Then speaking to him as Grider appears to knock on top of the helmet, signifying that it is a hard instrument,” the complaint states. “Subsequently, the individual accepted the helmet and proceeded to use it in order to strike the glass doors (in the center and far-right hand side), breaking the glass that Babbitt eventually attempted to jump through. Video footage also captured how Grider attempted to push open the doors and then kick the doors in an attempt to breach the entrance leading to House Chamber where members of Congress were located.”
Grider can be seen backing away from the Speaker’s lobby as others are screaming “gun,” the complaint states. After the officer shot Babbitt, Grider can be seen leaning over the rail “to get a better glimpse of Babbitt bleeding on the floor,” according to the complaint.
The warrant charges Grider with destruction of government property; entering a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business; and engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct.
