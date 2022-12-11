Waco-area charities offer ways to include those in need on your Christmas list

As the holidays approach, many Wacoans will head to the malls, shops or retail websites to buy holiday presents for loved ones.

It's also a good time for residents to consider ways to help their less fortunate neighbors celebrate the holidays by contributing their time or money to local efforts.

Several charities operating in this area, including Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army, still have opportunities to donate or volunteer in toy and gift drives. For those who want to spend their holiday shopping money at places that will benefit their community, those opportunities are also available through Mission Waco and its affiliate stores.

Some charities in the Waco area, including Toys for Tots and Shepherd's Heart, even say they will help more people this Christmas season than they did last year.

Toys for Tots

Waco's Toys for Tots will help 500 to 1,000 more children this year than in the past two years, said 1st Sgt. Jacob Olson, a U.S. Marine Corps reservist with the Waco-based Combat Logistics Battalion 453, which organizes the drive.

He said that for the last few weeks, it has felt like Toys for Tots is his full-time job.

Marines and volunteers began picking up donated toys from dropoff locations Wednesday afternoon. Thursday was the last pickup from donation locations.

While the drive has finished its collection events, Olson says he still has opportunities for volunteers to sign up online and help with distribution.

"We believe we will be able to distribute toys to nearly all the families we're helping directly on Dec. 15," Olson said. "On the 16th we'll be passing on donated toys to other organizations who are partnering with us this year, such as the Salvation Army."

Donations to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, the overarching organization for Toys for Tots across the country, are tax-deductible.

For more information visit https://waco-tx.toysfortots.org or call 254-772-5541.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army in Waco also has opportunities for those who want to donate or volunteer. Christmas assistance and full range of social services are available through the Salvation Army to those in need.

These opportunities include donating desserts for the Christmas Eve dinner on Dec. 24 as well as volunteer bell-ringers for the red kettles throughout Waco and McLennan County.

Contributions and donations to the Salvation Army are tax-deductible.

For information on volunteering or donating, call 254-756-7271.

Online donations can be made at https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/waco/ways-to-give-2.

Shepherd's Heart

Toys from the Heart is a Christmas ministry of Shepherd's Heart, a Christian nonprofit largely known for food drives.

"Our focus is on providing Christmas gifts for 1,700 children classified as homeless by Waco Independent School District, Connally ISD and La Vega ISD," said Howard Jackson, chief financial officer of Shepherd's Heart. "Since we have been in this larger facility, every distribution has served more people than we did previously. The generosity and donations have met the need. We are fortunate to be the conduit for generosity of the Waco community to the Waco community.”

Contributions to Shepherd's Heart are tax-deductible.

Their main year-round ministry is to provide food and clothing assistance to the working poor in the Waco-area. Shepherd's Heart accounts to the Texas Department of Agriculture for all food given away, Jackson said.

The last day for families to register for Toys from the Heart will be Monday. At registration, families will receive details about where and how the Christmas assistance will be distributed.

Jackson said these homeless students often don't qualify for other Christmas assistance programs.

"We don't want to see these kids fall through the cracks," Jackson said.

To receive assistance, call 254-265-6310.

To donate online, visit shepherdsheartpantry.org/donate.

Mission Waco

Mission Waco held its annual Christmas toy sale at 80% off retail prices Dec. 1-3. But people who want to support the work of Mission Waco can still buy unique handmade Christmas presents at Fair Trade Market and gifts for their favorite urban gardener at Urban REAP, 1509 N. 15th St.

“Families can come here to Urban REAP and make wreaths and decorations at our Christmas crafts tent, and they can buy plants as presents,” said Emily Hills, director of Mission Waco’s Urban Renewable Energy and Agriculture Project. “But if plants aren’t your thing, go across the street to Fair Trade Market. Or we also accept donations.”

Tax-deductible donations to Mission Waco, Mission World, Inc. can be made at missionwaco.org/donate.

A Storybook Christmas

For the first time since its founding in 1991, A Storybook Christmas will be unable this year to distribute books to low-income students at Waco schools this year. The effort was hampered by logistical issues following the nonprofit's relocation out of its premises at the former Waco Tribune-Herald building when the facility was sold.

However, the nonprofit is accepting monetary donations, which are tax-deductible, and focusing its efforts on providing books next Christmas.

Checks may be sent to Storybook Christmas, P.O. Box 6088, Waco TX 76706.

Family Abuse Center

The Waco Family Abuse Center's Holiday Helpers program accepts new unwrapped gifts that will be shared Christmas morning with families at the shelter along with a holiday meal. The nonprofit accepts children's items such as arts and crafts kids, dolls of diverse ethnicities, Bluetooth headphones and speakers, handheld video games, teething toys and pacifiers, board games, action figures, play food and building sets. Adult gifts include bath towels, flatware, kitchen appliances, pots and pans and toiletry kits.

Center officials request the items by Dec. 16 to allow time to sort and wrap the presents.

More information is available at https://www.familyabusecenter.org/needs-and-wish-list/

Call 254-772-8999 for directions and drop-off information.

Blue Santa Robinson

The Robinson Police Department's long-running Blue Santa program provides gifts to needy children based on their own wish lists. Donors can pick up a Christmas ornament at a tree at City Hall, 111 W. Lyndale Drive, that represents a child. Gifts should be turned in to the Robinson Police Department dispatch center by Friday.

Donations can be turned into the Robinson Police Department Dispatch Center located at the double doors that face Lyndale Drive.

Checks can be made payable to Robinson Emergency Personnel Association.