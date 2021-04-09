Waco-area church calendar: April 10-16

Saturday
Annual men’s workshop, 10 a.m., Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. $10. Call: 716-1102.
Sunday
Drive-in Worship Services, 10:30 a.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue.. Call: 799-6150.
Men’s program, 11:15 a.m., April 11, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Call: 716-1102.
Tuesday
Ladies’ Prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Wednesday
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com; or mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588.
