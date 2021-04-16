Waco-area church calendar: April 17-23

Saturday
Sunday
Drive-in Worship Services, 10:30 a.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue.. Call: 799-6150.
Tuesday
Ladies’ Prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Wednesday
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com; or mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588.
Tags
- Wire
- Item
- Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church
- Christianity
- Worship
- Parade
- Toliver Chapel Baptist Church
- Publication
- Ethel Pimpton
- Church Calendar
- Drive-up
- Wife Appreciation Service
- Parking
- Noon
- Pastor
- Mask
- Trinity Ame Church
- Social
- Men
- Covid
- Drive-through
- Testing
- Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
- Anniversary
- Meal
- Celebration
- Trib
- Commerce
- Liturgy
- Homecoming
- Drama
- Music
- Banquet
- Greater Bible Way Church
- Mooreville United Methodist Church
- Treat
- Hewitt Community Church
- Truck
- Woodway Methodist Church
- Good Friday
- Easter
- St. Joseph
- Palm Sunday
- Fish Fry
- Drive-in
- Waco Tribune-herald
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.