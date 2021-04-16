 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco-area church calendar: April 17-23
0 comments
CHURCH CALENDAR

Waco-area church calendar: April 17-23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday

Sunday

Drive-in Worship Services, 10:30 a.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue.. Call: 799-6150.

Tuesday

Ladies’ Prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com; or mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia governor gets challenge from former Dem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert