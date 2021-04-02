Waco-area church calendar: April 3-9

Sunday
Drive-in Worship Services, 10:30 a.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue.. Call: 799-6150.
Easter services, 9 a.m., Woodway Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Dr, Woodway. Inside Traditions at 11 am.(In-person and livestream.)
EasterFest 2021, 9:45 a.m., Victorious Life Church, 7459 N Interstate 35 Frontage Road.
Church Under the Bridge worship and baptismal service, 10:45 a.m., at Camp Hope, 1007 Camp Road, off Val Verde Road near McGregor. A picnic will follow the worship service. Call 235-7818.
Tuesday
Ladies’ Prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Wednesday
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Revival, 7 p.m. nightly, April 7-9, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Speaker: James Morrow Sr., Murray League Church, Ore City.
Upcoming
Annual men’s workshop, 10 a.m., April 10, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. $10. Call: 716-1102.
Men’s program, 11:15 a.m., April 11, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Call: 716-1102.
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com; or mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588.
