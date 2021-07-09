Waco-area church calendar: July 10-16

Saturday
Waco Aglow, 10 a.m., World Cup Cafe, 1321 N 15th St.
Fish fry, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Roberson Chapel A.M.E. Church, 400 Arthur St., McGregor. $10. Call: 229-3779
Sunday
Waco Pro-Life, noon, St. Mary’s Fellowship Hall, 1424 Columbus Ave. Lunch $3. Call: 644-0407.
Tuesday
Ladies’ Prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Wednesday
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Upcoming
Pastor anniversary service, 3 p.m., Sunday, July 18, Community Missionary Baptist Church, 3989 Pecan Lane, Bellmead. Speaker: Kevin Burkley, Lott.
Barbecue chicken and sausage fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, July 17, Faith Walk Church, 700 S. Robinson Dr. $10. Call: 235-1595
