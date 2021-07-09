 Skip to main content
Waco-area church calendar: July 10-16
CHURCH CALENDAR

Waco-area church calendar: July 10-16

Saturday

Waco Aglow, 10 a.m., World Cup Cafe, 1321 N 15th St.

Fish fry, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Roberson Chapel A.M.E. Church, 400 Arthur St., McGregor. $10. Call: 229-3779

Sunday

Waco Pro-Life, noon, St. Mary’s Fellowship Hall, 1424 Columbus Ave. Lunch $3. Call: 644-0407.

Tuesday

Ladies’ Prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.

Upcoming

Pastor anniversary service, 3 p.m., Sunday, July 18, Community Missionary Baptist Church, 3989 Pecan Lane, Bellmead. Speaker: Kevin Burkley, Lott.

Barbecue chicken and sausage fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, July 17, Faith Walk Church, 700 S. Robinson Dr. $10. Call: 235-1595

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com; or mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588.

