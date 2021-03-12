Waco-area church calendar: March 13-19

Tuesday
Ladies’ Prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Wednesday
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Friday
Lenten fish fry, 4:30-7:30, St. Joseph's of Elk, CCE Center, 9656 Elk Road. $10
Shrimp and fish fry, 3:30 p.m., Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320, Westphalia. $10
Upcoming
Grocery giveaway, March 23, 2-4 p.m., Pleasant Olive Church, 1600 E. League St.
Leading in difficult times, 10:30 a.m., March 21, Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie. Guest speaker: Gaylon Foreman, Carver Park Baptist Church.
Palm Sunday services, March 28, Woodway Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Dr, Woodway. Online traditional service, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Outside modern service, 11 a.m.
Maundy Thursday Communion service, 7 p.m., April 1, Woodway Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Dr, Woodway. (In-person and livestream.)
Stations of the Cross Good Friday service, Noon until 7:30 p.m., April 2, Woodway Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Dr, Woodway. (Come and go.)
Easter services, 9 a.m., April 4, Woodway Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Dr, Woodway. Inside Traditions at 11 am.(In-person and livestream.)
