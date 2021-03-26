 Skip to main content
Waco-area church calendar: March 27-April2
CHURCH CALENDAR

Waco-area church calendar: March 27-April2

Sunday

Drive-in Worship Services, 10:30 a.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Avenue.. Call: 799-6150.

Palm Sunday services, March 28, Woodway Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Dr, Woodway. Online traditional service, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Outside modern service, 11 a.m.

Pal Sunday services, Church Under the Bridge, 10:30 a.m. Service to be held at Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.

Tuesday Ladies’ Prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.

Thursday

Waco Links Fellowship, 11:30 a.m., Bear Ridge Golf Course. Speaker: Bobby Wilson, former world long-drive champion. Call: 501-984-0606.

Maundy Thursday Communion service, 7 p.m., April 1, Woodway Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Dr, Woodway. (In-person and livestream.)

Friday

Stations of the Cross Good Friday service, Noon until 7:30 p.m., April 2, Woodway Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Dr, Woodway. (Come and go.)

Upcoming

Easter services, 9 a.m., April 4, Woodway Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Dr, Woodway. Inside Traditions at 11 am.(In-person and livestream.)

Revival, 7 p.m. nightly, April 7-9, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Speaker: James Morrow Sr., Murray League Church, Ore City.

Annual men’s workshop, 10 a.m., April 10, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. $10. Call: 716-1102.

Men’s program, 11:15 a.m., April 11, Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Call: 716-1102.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com; or mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588.

