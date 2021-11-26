Waco-area church calendar: Nov. 27-Dec. 3

Sunday

18th church anniversary, 10 a.m., Trinity AME Church, 819 Dunbar St. Celebration also available via Zoom. Speaker: Rev. Archie L. Hatten, III, pastor of Trinity AME. Call: 254-405-2205.

Church Homecoming, 10:30 a.m., , New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street. Call: 254-753-8210.

Pastor Aide Program, 4 p.m., Nov. 28, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Allen Dixon, Greater Harvest COGIC. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Tuesday

Ladies’ Prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.

Wednesday

COVID-19 vaccination clinic, noon to 6 p.m., Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Dr.

Upcoming

Waco Aglow meeting, 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Liberty Virtual Office, 7215 Bosque Blvd. A Christmas brunch and prophetic ornament exchange are planned. Call 254-495-7872.

