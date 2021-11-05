Waco-area church calendar: Nov. 6-12

COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., all First United Methodist Church locations, 4901 Cobbs, 1300 Austin Ave. and 2801 Robinson Dr. Note: Pediatric vaccine available at 4901 Cobbs location.

Evensong service reflecting on those who have died from COVID-19 in the past year, 5:30 p.m., St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 305 N. 30th. The service will include readings by Waco Family Medicine CEO Jackson Griggs and Waco Independent School District superintendent Susan Kincannon and a sermon by the Rev. Aaron Zimmerman. Communion will follow.