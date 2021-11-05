 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco-area church calendar: Nov. 6-12
0 comments
CHURCH CALENDAR

Waco-area church calendar: Nov. 6-12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday

COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 1-3 p.m., University Baptist Church, 1701 Dutton Ave.

COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., all First United Methodist Church locations, 4901 Cobbs, 1300 Austin Ave. and 2801 Robinson Dr. Note: Pediatric vaccine available at 4901 Cobbs location.

Evensong service reflecting on those who have died from COVID-19 in the past year, 5:30 p.m., St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 305 N. 30th. The service will include readings by Waco Family Medicine CEO Jackson Griggs and Waco Independent School District superintendent Susan Kincannon and a sermon by the Rev. Aaron Zimmerman. Communion will follow.

Tuesday

Ladies’ Prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.

Fall men’s and women’s revival, 7 p.m., Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, 812 Calumet St. Call: 254-716-1102.

Wednesday

Fall men’s and women’s revival, 7 p.m. nightly, Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, 812 Calumet St. Call: 254-716-1102.

Thursday

Fall men’s and women’s revival, 7 p.m. nightly, Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, 812 Calumet St. Call: 254-716-1102.

Saturday

Men's and women's workshop, 10 a.m., Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Call: 254-716-1102.

Upcoming

Praise and worship musical. All choirs, praise dancers & praise teams are welcome, 6:30 p.m., Nov. 26, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Pastor Aide Program, 4 p.m., Nov. 28, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Allen Dixon, Greater Harvest COGIC. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com; or mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Self-defense claim at issue in Arbery trial

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert