Waco-area church calendar: Nov. 6-12

Sunday
COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 1-3 p.m., University Baptist Church, 1701 Dutton Ave.
COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., all First United Methodist Church locations, 4901 Cobbs, 1300 Austin Ave. and 2801 Robinson Dr. Note: Pediatric vaccine available at 4901 Cobbs location.
Evensong service reflecting on those who have died from COVID-19 in the past year, 5:30 p.m., St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 305 N. 30th. The service will include readings by Waco Family Medicine CEO Jackson Griggs and Waco Independent School District superintendent Susan Kincannon and a sermon by the Rev. Aaron Zimmerman. Communion will follow.
Tuesday
Ladies’ Prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Fall men’s and women’s revival, 7 p.m., Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, 812 Calumet St. Call: 254-716-1102.
Wednesday
Fall men’s and women’s revival, 7 p.m. nightly, Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, 812 Calumet St. Call: 254-716-1102.
Thursday
Fall men’s and women’s revival, 7 p.m. nightly, Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, 812 Calumet St. Call: 254-716-1102.
Saturday
Men's and women's workshop, 10 a.m., Mt. Vernon MBC, 812 Calumet St. Call: 254-716-1102.
Upcoming
Praise and worship musical. All choirs, praise dancers & praise teams are welcome, 6:30 p.m., Nov. 26, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.
Pastor Aide Program, 4 p.m., Nov. 28, New Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church Worship Center, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Allen Dixon, Greater Harvest COGIC. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441.
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com; or mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588.