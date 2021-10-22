Waco-area church calendar: Oct. 23-29

Saturday
Pre-anniversary banquet, 5 p.m., Brazos Event Center, 520 Elm, for Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring Ave. $10. Speaker: Dr. George Harrison, First Baptist Church NBC.
OktoberFest, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. St. Philip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Road.
Tuesday
Ladies’ Prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Mission Waco Champions Breakfast, 6:45 a.m., Brazos Room at the Waco Convention Center. $50. Speaker: Baylor men's basketball coach Scott Drew. Call: 254-753-4900.
Wednesday
Drive-through Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 254-235-6827.
Upcoming
Fall men's and women's revival, 7 p.m. nightly, Nov. 9-11, Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, 812 Calumet St. Call: 254-716-1102.
Mission program, 11:15 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 31, Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, 812 Calumet St. Speaker: Lynee Snow, Clay Street Baptist Church. Call: 254-716-1102.
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com; or mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588.
