Waco-area church calendar: Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Saturday
Trunk-or-treat, 4-6 p.m. Waco Community Fellowship, 1200 N. Valley Mills Drive
Trunk-or-treat, 5-8 p.m., Greater Waco Baptist Church, 912 E. Loop 340.
Trunk-or-treat, 5-9 p.m. River City church, 3015 Robinson Drive.
Sunday
Mission program, 11:15 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 31, Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, 812 Calumet St. Speaker: Lynee Snow, Clay Street Baptist Church. Call: 254-716-1102.
Drive-thru trick-or-treat, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.
Trunk-or-treat, 6-8 p.m., Concord Baptist Church, 4412 Concord Road, Bellmead.
• Trunk-or-treat, 6-8:30 p.m., Bridgechurch, 3109 Harrison St.
Womens empowerment conference, 6 p.m., Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas Street. Special guest speaker: Dr. Dorinda Clark-Cole of the Clark sisters.
Tuesday
Ladies’ Prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
Wednesday
Upcoming
Who Is My Neighbor? Thinking Biblically About Immigrants and Refugees, 11:30 a.m., Nov. 2, DaySpring Baptist Church, 7900 Renewal Way, Waco. Speakers: Matthew Soerens of World Relief and Stephen Reeves from the CBF Advocacy and Fellowship Southwest. Call: 972-768-0046.
Fall men’s and women’s revival, 7 p.m. nightly, Nov. 9-11, Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, 812 Calumet St. Call: 254-716-1102.
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com; or mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588.
