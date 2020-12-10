Waco-area COVID-19 deaths up to 44 since Thanksgiving

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced Thursday that two more residents of the county have died because of COVID-19 and 110 more have tested positive for the disease, two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday that many feared would lead to a new surge.
"I think we're in the middle of it," health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said. "If this keeps playing out, it's one surge on top of another, on top of another … more hospitalizations, more people on vents (ventilators), and then more deaths."
Thursday's deaths bring McLennan County's COVID-19 death toll 229 overall and 44 since Thanksgiving Day. That matches the 44 COVID-19 deaths of McLennan County residents in the month of October, the most in a full month so far. Last month saw 42.
McGregor Independent School District Superintendent James Lenamon announced Thursday that McGregor Elementary School would remain closed until Jan. 5. The campus had six active cases, and more positive test results are expected from a group sent for testing this week, Lenamon said.
"Between the positive cases and contact tracing, we saw 40% of our instructional staff taken out of service just this morning," he said Thursday. "So, it was a difficult decision, but easy to make. We reverted to our plan and decided to close until after Christmas break."
Lenamon said it is the third closure of a McGregor ISD campus this school term, and he expects more closures after the holiday break.
Support Local Journalism
Also Thursday, Baylor University Athletics Director Mack Rhoades announced the football facility on campus was shutting down because of COVID-19 concerns, but Saturday's season finale at McLane Stadium against Oklahoma State University was still on, for now.
Since Thanksgiving the county has reported 1,961 new cases of COVID-19, and a total of 1,147 remain active. Waco hospitals were treating 104 COVID-19 patients Thursday, including 70 McLennan County residents and 21 on ventilators. An average of 16% of all tests were coming back positive as of Wednesday, on a rolling seven-day average basis, the highest rate since the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services started providing tests for free in McLennan County in October.
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel recommended Thursday that the agency approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is expected in the coming days, along with the first doses given in the country outside clinical trials.
While the development is good news, widespread availability of a vaccine is still a long way off, Craine said.
"We have vaccines on the horizon, but we still need to hang on to the tools we know will work, that will slow the surge down — masking, distancing and hand washing," Craine said.
Neighboring Bell County reported 168 new cases Thursday and raised its threat level to Level 1, indicating "Severe, Uncontrolled Transmission," as it sees "worsening community outbreaks associated with the post-Thanksgiving surge," according to a Bell County Public Health District press release.
"Our public health system is strained and while our healthcare partners are managing they are also under stress," the press release states. "We expect another possible wave of COVID-19 cases after Christmas and if it is anything like the wave of new cases we saw following Thanksgiving it could certainly prove to be extremely problematic for Bell County."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.