Waco-area COVID-19 deaths up to 44 since Thanksgiving

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced Thursday that two more residents of the county have died because of COVID-19 and 110 more have tested positive for the disease, two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday that many feared would lead to a new surge.

"I think we're in the middle of it," health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said. "If this keeps playing out, it's one surge on top of another, on top of another … more hospitalizations, more people on vents (ventilators), and then more deaths."

Thursday's deaths bring McLennan County's COVID-19 death toll 229 overall and 44 since Thanksgiving Day. That matches the 44 COVID-19 deaths of McLennan County residents in the month of October, the most in a full month so far. Last month saw 42.

McGregor Independent School District Superintendent James Lenamon announced Thursday that McGregor Elementary School would remain closed until Jan. 5. The campus had six active cases, and more positive test results are expected from a group sent for testing this week, Lenamon said.

"Between the positive cases and contact tracing, we saw 40% of our instructional staff taken out of service just this morning," he said Thursday. "So, it was a difficult decision, but easy to make. We reverted to our plan and decided to close until after Christmas break."