Waco-area COVID-19 hospital counts rebound as new strain gains foothold

The tally of McLennan County patients hospitalized for COVID-19 rebounded to a four-month high Monday after a weekend dip in admissions, while the BA.5 variant continued to gain prevalence across Texas and U.S.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 26 hospital cases Monday, tying with July 5 as the highest number since early March. Hospitalizations had dropped from 18 to 8 between Friday and Sunday.

“Generally people get discharged (from hospitals) by the end of the week then the new cases start (Monday),” said Stephanie Alvey, assistant director at the health district.

McLennan County has seen a summertime upswing in hospitalizations and cases that mirrors statewide trends as new strains of the virus sweep Texas.

The omicron subvariant BA.5 is gaining prevalance over other subvariants, Texas Department of State Health Services spokesperson Douglas Loveday said in a Monday email reponse to questions.

“This indicates that it may be more transmissible than the other omicron subvariants,” Loveday said. “Some early research suggests that BA.5 may also evade immunity a bit more than some other Omicron subvariants.”

The state health department expects that the vaccines will continue to provide protection against omicron variants, especially against severe disease and death, Loveday said.

“Anyone due for a COVID-19 vaccine booster should consider getting that booster as soon as possible,” Loveday said.

There is still research ongoing to try to determine the severity of BA.5 cases, he said.

“At this time, though, all of the omicron subvariants seem to be causing less severe disease than what occurred with earlier variants,” Loveday said. “And BA.5 does not appear to be causing more severe illness than what we have seen with previous omicron subvariants.”

COVID-19 community levels in McLennan County continue to be assessed as "medium" in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tool.

Alvey said the health district follows the precaution recommendations from the CDC community levels.

“At a medium community level, the CDC says people who are immunocompromised, or have another factor (or health condition) placing them at higher risk for severe disease, should wear masks in public,” Alvey said.

Public health officials always assume there are more cases than they know about, Alvey said.

“That’s why the CDC changed from transmission rates to community levels, which consider hospitalization rates and new hospitalizations as well as numbers of new cases,” she said.

Public testing sites were discontinued this spring in McLennan County, and at-home tests are not reported, leading to an unknown undercount factor.

Daily new cases exceeded 120 on the health district dashboard three days in the past week, but only twice went that high in the three weeks before that.

With case rates increasing, Alvey said the chance of being exposed to COVID-19 is increased.

“If you feel sick, don’t assume it’s allergies," she said. "Get tested with a home kit, or at a doctor’s office."

The health department website shows that many commercial pharmacies and labs in the area provide lab testing as well, with insurance usually picking up any testing fees.

As the pandemic advances in its third year, the Associated Press recently reported, it’s easy to feel confused by the mixed picture: Repeat infections are increasingly likely, and a sizeable share of those infected will face the lingering symptoms of long COVID-19.

Still, the risk of death has diminished since the height of the pandemic.

“And that’s because we’re now at a point that everyone’s immune system has seen either the virus or the vaccine two or three times by now,” Dr. David Dowdy, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told the AP. “Over time, the body learns not to overreact when it sees this virus.”

“What we’re seeing is that people are getting less and less ill on average,” Dowdy said.