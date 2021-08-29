Waco-area doctors unite in plea to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Watch now: New information from local leaders about COVID-19 in the Waco-McLennan County area.

More than 330 doctors with the Waco area’s oldest medical organization have signed on to a letter to the community with one overriding message.

Just get the shot.

The McLennan County Medical Society is publishing a 650-word plea in Sunday’s Tribune-Herald urging people to put aside partisan differences and “massive disinformation” and get the COVID-19 vaccine. The medical society, which dates to 1903 and represents 430 physicians, collected signatures of 336 doctors for the letter.

The message comes as a late-summer surge of the virus has strained Waco hospitals with 174 admissions, and countywide more than 1,500 in active cases as of Friday, a high for this year. Public health officials said 92% of COVID-19 hospital patients are unvaccinated, as well as nearly 95% of those on ventilators.

McLennan County has about 45% of its 12-and-older population fully vaccinated, lagging behind almost 57% for the state of Texas. The community needs to do better than that to get the outbreak under control, the letter argues, citing past campaigns to battle pandemics through vaccines.