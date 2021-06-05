Purebred smooth collie Dakota sits patiently in front of her owners Rex and Lorna Willhelm at their home in McLennan County as they talk about getting ready to take Dakota on a cross country road trip next week to New York for her next big competition: the all-breed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, or as Rex puts it, the Super Bowl of dog shows.

Dakota came to the Willhelms almost eight years ago through Debbie Price, a breeder of over 40 years from Weimar who owned Dakota’s great-great-grandmother, Winnie, a blue merle smooth collie that won Best in Breed at Westminster in 1997.

After their previous dogs passed, the couple decided it was time to get another dog and had their eyes set on collies.

“They are family oriented, they are good natured,” Rex Willhelm said.

They contacted Price years after meeting her and were able to get Dakota.

“We just kept thinking about it and eventually contacted her again and she said ‘you know what, you’ve waited long enough,’” Rex Willhelm said. “So she did the breeding for us.”

A breeder’s suggestion to head to the shows turned out to be a good one.

“We never intended to show her, but the co-breeder who had the male dog said ‘Just come on down, it will be fun,’” he said.

Dakota got her first champion point during her first show and now seven-and-a-half years later, with more hard work, she is getting ready for the big leagues.

A tradition since 1877, the Westminster dog show claims to be the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the nation, right behind the Kentucky Derby, and it has live coverage across Fox sports networks.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s show will be held at Lyndhurst Estate, a property of the National Trust for Historic Preservation in Tarrytown, New York, making the first time in over 100 years it will not be held at Madison Square Garden.

“This makes this event an unusual opportunity to take your dog there and show it,” Rex Willhelm said. “It is something kind of special for this show and that is part of what makes it really special to us, the backdrop of this estate.”

This year the show will be hosting 2,500 dogs in 209 breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club, a decrease because from the usual 3,600 dogs because of COVID-19. Dogs are judged on how closely they are to the breed standard. Evaluation categories include movement and structure, which are written standards on how a certain breed of dog should look.

All the dogs participating in the Westminster show need to already be champions in specialty shows and other all-breed shows and be reviewed by the American Kennel Club, Lorna Willhelm said.

“We were very fortunate for Dakota to be chosen this year,” Rex Willhelm said. “She has ranked in the top in her breed, she has ranked as high as number one at one point.”

Dakota has won Best in Show at three specialty shows and was also awarded a bronze medal for her select placement in her breed at last year’s American Kennel Club National Championship in Orlando, Florida. Dakota is currently a grand champion silver, meaning she has over 200 award points in shows.

The smooth coolie breed was developed for herding and driving sheep, and Dakota received a Farm Dog Certification in April in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where she completed tests with multiple tasks performed by working farm dogs.

Lorna Willhelm said Dakota also is titled as a Canine Good Citizen and a Trick Dog, and they hope to get her involved as a therapy dog as well.

“We felt that because of her age she was kinda in semi-retirement this year but when this came up, the opportunity to go to Westminster this year, we were going to let her pursue other activities like scent dog,” Rex Willhelm said.

That work would train Dakota to sniff out people and drugs like other scent dogs.

“She loves people and she loves other animals and she loves doing things,” Lorna Willhelm said. “She would get very bored sitting around the house all day. It’s fun for her and it’s fun for us and she likes to keep active.”

While the couple make sure Dakota is well kept through exercise and proper grooming, and they even treat her to trigger point massage therapy to keep her limber as she ages, she is also given the chance to be a regular dog.

Lorna Willhelm said one of Dakota’s favorite foods is Dubl-R Old Fashioned Hamburgers’ junior burger with lettuce and tomatoes.

The Willhelms are confident Dakota will do great in the show where Jennifer Harper, Dakota’s handler from Houston, will be her professional handler for the event. The duo will work together to show off Dakota’s physical characteristics and her winning personality.

The couple hope that Dakota can repeat history and win Best of Breed, following in the paw prints of her great-great-grandmother who won Best in Breed at Westminster in 1997.

“I could not go if I didn’t think she could win,” Rex Willhelm said. “There are going to be some great dogs in her breed and I’m sure their owners feel the same way.”

Still, no matter the outcome, they feel lucky to be part of Dakota’s journey.

“When that show is over, we still walk out with the best dog,” Rex Willhelm said. “Whether she has a ribbon or not, we still have the best dog.”

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will run next Friday through Sunday. Parts of the show will be streamed on the show’s website, telecast on Fox Sports 1 or Fox Sports 2, or streamed on Fox streaming services.

