Waco-area experts see makings of severe flu season

McLennan County health officials warn a more severe flu season is already taking hold in Waco, adding to an already difficult time for respiratory illnesses.

In mid-October the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported signs of an early start to the flu season. Vaidehi Shah, the Waco-McLennan County Health District's senior epidemiologist, said the prevalence of the flu is already rising in the area, and she expects to see more cases pop up than in the past two years.

“We’re still seeing the start of flu season … but even in the start of flu season we’re seeing a higher number of cases than in previous years,” she said.

For the week ending Oct. 22, the CDC reported a higher flu hospitalization rate nationwide than it had recorded at that time of year for the past decade. The CDC's southeast region and its south-central region, which includes Texas, have seen the most early flu activity. References to a more severe flu season indicate wider spread, not necessarily more severe symptoms, Shah said.

Dr. Jonathan Walker, medical director of Ascension Providence’s emergency department, said he has noticed an uptick in flu cases earlier than expected in Waco, but not quite as large of a jump as that seen in Austin. The flu is a migratory disease, arriving in the United States in the late fall through winter months, Walker said.

Shah said looking at trends from other places around the world that the United States typically follows, cases are already on the rise, and Texas as a whole is already seeing an increase in cases that is greater than standard.

Shah said the flu is not the only respiratory illness making its rounds right now, as RSV, which is generally seen in children, and COVID-19 are also circulating.

This year has already been difficult for respiratory illnesses, an early RSV surge filling up hospital beds all over the state, said Dr. Burritt Hess, Waco Family Medicine residency program associate director.

Shah said it is possible for someone to contract multiple respiratory illnesses at once. Walker added there are some studies that indicate the dual infections could heighten symptoms.

Hess said the addition of COVID-19 to the mix of respiratory illnesses changed the health landscape, as researchers are still investigating the interaction of long COVID-19 symptoms compounded with the flu.

A possible reason for the increase in cases this year could be decreased herd immunity. Normally people would be exposed to the flu every year, but Shah said since people were following COVID-19 protocols and slowing the transmission of the viruses through isolation, immunity may have waned over the past two flu cycles.

“We did not build that immunity to the viruses, so there’s a possibility our immunity is waning,” Shah said.

She said the rise in cases could bring enough hospitalizations to overwhelm hospital capacities if people do not take proper precautions. An ABC News story from late October says pediatric patients — who are at higher risk of developing flu-related complications, according to the CDC — with respiratory illnesses were filling 71% of the country’s 40,000 available hospital beds.

Walker said to prevent the likelihood or someone catching a respiratory disease this season, he heavily encourages everyone stay up to date on their vaccines and booster shots.

He said there are certain populations that are going to be at increased risk, including older people and those with preexisting cardiac and respiratory conditions. The CDC says there are three flu vaccines "preferentially recommended" for people over 65, the Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent vaccine, Flublok Quadrivalent recombinant flu vaccine and Fluad Quadrivalent adjuvanted flu vaccine.

Flu vaccines, which the CDC claims are 40-60% effective this season, bring standard vaccine side effects like that of COVID-19 vaccines, Shah said. She said there is a possibility someone could feel under the weather for a day or two, but that does not happen for everyone.

“There might be some pain at the injection site, but there are no serious side effects that we know of,” Shah said.

Anyone seeking a vaccine can contact their primary care doctor or visit one of many vaccination sites for same-day and often free service, such as CVS Pharmacy and H-E-B. Flu shots and a COVID-19 shots can be given at the same time.

Walker said he also recommends people at higher risk continue masking and that everyone follow precautions about what surfaces they touch, especially in large gatherings.

Shah said anyone who thinks they have a respiratory illness should go get tested by their doctor and follow standard precautions, such as hand washing, covering coughs, discarding trash and dishes properly and not sharing utensils or towels.

“If you do get the flu, isolate until you are fever-free for 24 hours without any medication,” Shah said.

Common symptoms include fever, runny nose, coughing, body aches and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea, Walker said.

The symptoms of respiratory illnesses like RSV, COVID-19 and the flu are all very similar and Shah said the main distinction is the loss of taste and smell that accompanies COVID-19. However not everyone loses taste and smell, making it important for people to get tested, she said.

She said unlike COVID-19 there are not any free testing sites or home tests for the flu, but home tests are in the works and would be beneficial for self-diagnosis and isolation given many people already know how to self-administer tests.

“I know the FDA is working on approving some home tests but as of right now we don’t have anything,” Shah said.

Along with self-isolation, Walker said a person diagnosed with the flu should get in with their primary care provider or urgent care to receive antiviral medication which can shorten the duration of symptoms.