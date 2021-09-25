Waco-area family encourages COVID-19 precautions to keep the vulnerable safe

“When it came to this, it was a no-brainer for me,” Jody Copp said. “I think that vaccines work. You can think what you want politically but luckily it was there and it was there quick enough.”

Seeing COVID-19 as a community issue, Jody Copp said politicizing the virus has made it harder for everyone to come together to eradicate it.

“This was the political virus and in more ways than one it has tainted so many discussions that probably could have been had that would have led to a more thoughtful medical outcome rather than pointing fingers,” he said.

Melissa Copp said her own personal beliefs do not add up to much when weighed against the value of her children's lives.

“This is a spreadable infectious disease. … We can’t control any of those things, so I am only hopeful that masking stays and that vaccinations are still promoted and anything else that shows what we can do to prevent this from happening, and science and facts, is how we base our decisions,” Melissa Copp said. “I have to put my beliefs, whatever they are, aside, because I want their quality of life to be equal as anyone else's.”

With the introduction of vaccinations, the family had strong hopes of returning to the kinds of interactions they miss.