The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, in association with other local public health entities, was awarded $8 million in the recently passed state budget. The boost will further its mission of crisis diversion, going hand in hand with the network’s 27,500-square-foot Diversion Center expected to open in the coming months on Imperial Drive.

The funding will go to expand the community’s ability to divert crisis situations and other non-legal issues away from law enforcement and emergency resources. Diversion techniques are meant to help not only providers and emergency personnel, but also to help people in need of crisis services stay away from unnecessary incarceration and start toward better behavioral health.

“A lot of the mentally ill people that we deal with, they’re picked up for criminal mischief, they’re picked up for criminal trespass,” said Daniel Thompson, Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network CEO. “It’s not something that should typically be a jail offense, but if they’re unstable a lot of times that’s where individuals end up.”

Thompson said the $8 million granted was part of a larger $30 million request for a comprehensive system of care in collaboration with Waco Family Medicine, Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest. Though the full amount was not approved, the request itself was a success before funding ever became available, as it marked “the first time the four of us have come together to collaborate on any type of legislation,” he said.

The group worked to develop a proposal in the form of a bill for this year's legislative session, which would have provided additional inpatient beds at the facility, a training program and expansion of crisis services. However, rather than a bill, the request became a rider to House Bill 1, the Texas state budget.

Reps. Charles "Doc" Anderson and Angelia Orr and Sens. Brian Birdwell and Charles Schwertner, who each represent at least part of the Behavioral Health Network’s six-county coverage region, were on board with the proposal, Thompson said.

The $8 million state funding is in addition to some $4 million the state already provides Waco yearly for psychiatric emergency services, which covers the current operation of crisis services at Ascension Providence DePaul Center and the network’s mobile crisis outreach team, he said.

Currently Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest does not have a psychiatric unit, so behavioral health issues that system comes across can backlog other health care issues, Thompson said. The new center will be able to take some of the burden off of the DePaul center, which provides inpatient care but has begun to see some financial loss, he said.

“They’ve taken quite a bit of a hit on the non-insured patients, and there’s only so long you can successfully operate at a loss,” he said. “The more they lose, the more at risk I think the community becomes of losing that resource.”

The new funding will enhance and expand the area’s crisis services, many of which will move to the new facility. It will allow the facility to employ full-time security, add a second mobile crisis outreach team for the region, enhance existing staff’s salaries and fund 24-hour medical clearance, Thompson said.

A person must go through a physical and behavioral clearance before the behavioral health network or county jail can accept them, and the assessment is generally carried out by an emergency department. Thompson said visits to the emergency room can sometimes tie up multiple law enforcement officers for hours, taking time away from emergency and law enforcement personnel that may be spent elsewhere.

“Being able to handle the law enforcement piece and the medical clearance piece here, it frees up those resources for people who need those much worse,” he said.

The behavioral health network will also be able to provide staff in all six counties within its coverage area who will partner with law enforcement. Thompson said the diversion technique will allow officers who come upon a crisis situation to deal with it then and there, keeping people away from incarceration and emergency departments and freeing up those resources for other things.

“Hopefully with this new approach we’ll be able to treat people more readily in their home county,” he said.

The new 27,500-square-foot facility, now called the Diversion Center after being developed under a different name, sits next to the network’s administrative campus at 6400 Imperial Drive. It was designed intentionally and will have 16 individual bedrooms. Twelve rooms will be standard and four will be acute care rooms for people who require more observation. The individual rooms, as opposed to double-occupancy rooms, will provide a measure of privacy that may be comforting to someone who is in a crisis situation.

The building will also have 3,000 square feet dedicated to a full-time Waco Family Medicine clinic.

Near the front of the facility there will be an auditorium, which will provide opportunities for community partners and providers to offer everyday amenities and “participate in this facility and somewhat destigmatize the concerns around people with behavioral health issues,” Thompson said.

He said he hopes the building will be complete next month, with a possible opening in October.