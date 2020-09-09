Waco-area health officials predict autumn increase in COVID-19 infections

"The way we conducted ourselves over the Labor Day weekend and the way our students and their families conduct themselves over the coming weeks will have a huge impact on how our community responds to COVID-19," Deaver said. "It'll take a couple of weeks for us to see the results of what we did or didn't do over Labor Day, and also trail a little bit behind these reopenings of schools.”

Dr. Marc Hardin with the Waco Family Health Center said he has already seen a rise in school-age children coming into Family Health Center clinics for influenza-like illnesses and COVID-19 symptoms. He compared data from 14 Family Health Center clinics, representing 60,000 patients, to demonstrate how more children between 4 and 18 years old were receiving influenza or COVID-19 diagnoses at the end of summer than in the past three years.

From 2017 through 2019, the Family Health Center saw "predictable" increases in the number of children who come into the clinic during the cold and flu season, then a drop in the winter that is followed by another increase in the spring, Hardin said. That number drops significantly in the summer because "everyone goes home from school and stops sharing germs," he said.