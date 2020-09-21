Waco-area jobless rate drops to 5.4% in August, signaling recovery

Perryman said economists predicted that "low-hanging fruit," meaning jobs in the service and restaurant industries, would return earlier in the reopening. Other sectors, Perryman said, may require more time and coaxing.

"Some upticks in cases are to be expected as activity resumes, but if the numbers get out of hand and we begin to see real strains on the healthcare system again — as a result of Labor Day and other large gatherings, school reopenings at all levels, or other factors — some additional restrictions may be required which would slow things down," Perryman added.

Statewide, the jobless rate slipped to 6.8% in August, the fourth consecutive monthly decrease since job levels cratered in April.

Nationally, the jobless rate reached 8.5%, statistics show.

Figures released Friday show the Waco MSA's civilian labor force increased by about 5,000 people between July and August, the CLF being those working and those looking for work combined. During that period, the number of people employed increased more than 6,000, from 118,100 to 124,400.

That same report shows that the 124,400 employed in August 2020 is about 2,300 more than the 122,100 with jobs in August 2019.