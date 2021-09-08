Waco-area leaders, first responders to attend 9/11 ceremony

He said the ceremony will include a moment of silence, remarks and the respectful playing of the national anthem by a local guitarist.

What will not be tolerated are partisan political demonstrations.

“Anybody here with petitions will be run off,” Parker said.

A flyer proclaims the event serves to honor and remember “those who died, those who served and those who carry on,” referencing not only those who lost their lives on 9/11 but other first responders nationwide.

Parker, who lives in Lott, said he did not serve in the military. His son, Austin, did, traveling extensively as a helicopter mechanic in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Parker has formed the Stan C. Parker Foundation, which involves itself in programs to benefit military veterans, though not exclusively. His website says the charity is meant to “assist those in need … with a culture of advocacy, support, charity, education and attaining joy through victory.”

A cause it champions is rescuing animals in need of good homes. This goal stems from Parker’s successful efforts to bring to Central Texas a stray dog that U.S. Marines stationed in Afghanistan claimed as their own. Finishing their deployment in 2010, they worried about the dog’s fate in their absence.

Locals here raised several thousand dollars to bring “Kujo” back to Texas. Unfortunately, Kujo one day wandered into the woods near his new home and, despite a massive search, was never seen again, according to Parker’s website.

