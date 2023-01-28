Waco-area Methodist churches seeing denomination's split

Area Methodists have a new year ahead full of hope and challenge, as most new years are, but with a different wrinkle.

The year will be the first since churches began leaving the United Methodist Church, many for a newly formed organization, after years of debate over LGBTQ ordination and marriage, church polity and discipline.

Some of the disaffiliated churches are joining a newly formed Global Methodist Church, which is more conservative in doctrine, less bureaucratic and has a motto of making "disciples of Jesus Christ who worship passionately, love extravagantly, and witness boldly."

For the others that remain, particularly smaller congregations, the year ahead may have a more pressing challenge: how to recover attendance and engagement lost over two years of the pandemic, all the while continuing their missions of following God and caring for others.

Senior pastor at Waco's Central United Methodist Church, the Rev. Dave Brower, whose church is remaining in the United Methodist Church, said members believe it is more important to continue the work at hand rather than choose sides.

"Our mission is still following Jesus and helping people," Brower said. "It doesn't change who we are."

Exactly where Waco-area Methodist churches are settling during this time of disaffiliation is hard to determine.

Pastors of seven area churches on both sides of the split did not return phone calls for this story, including First Methodist lead pastor the Rev. Ryan Barnett, a regional leader in the Global Methodist Church and head of Waco's largest Methodist congregation, averaging more than 1,200 people in Sunday worship.

Other churches referred queries to the United Methodist Central Texas Conference for any comment, but conference spokesperson J. Vance Morton said the conference would not release the names of any churches requesting disaffiliation until the conference formally votes on their requests.

The conference approved disaffiliation requests Sept. 17 from 81 churches, about a third of the conference at the time. The next announcement on disaffiliations is expected during the conference's annual gathering June 4-7 in Waco.

The conference website lists 15 Waco-area United Methodist churches: Central, Cogdell Memorial, Lake Shore, Lakeview, Revelation Church, Sparks Memorial, the unchartered One Fellowship Church, Wesley Chapel in Gholson, Woodway First, China Spring, West, McGregor, Elm Mott, First Methodist Crawford and Perry Chapel in Crawford.

Waco-area churches whose disaffiliations were approved in September include First Methodist Waco, Lorena Methodist, Hewitt Methodist, First Methodist of Mart, Waco Korean, Bosqueville Methodist, Perry Methodist, Meier Settlement Methodist in Riesel and Mount Calm Methodist.

Waco hosts conference

Several have since affiliated with the Global Methodist Church, which had several hundred people packing the sanctuary of First Methodist Church of Waco at its inaugural Mid-Texas Conference Jan. 20-21. The new conference's leadership featured several pastors and leaders previously active in the Central Texas Conference. Barnett served as executive officer for the recent Global Methodist conference in Waco. The Rev. Leah Hidde-Gregory, a former district superintendent for the United Methodist Central Texas Conference, served as president pro-tem, and Lorena Methodist pastor the Rev. Chris Rowe and Mart Methodist pastor the Rev. Amy Anderson served as presiding elders.

Texas, North Carolina, Indiana and Alabama account for 57% of churches departing the United Methodist Church, according to a Jan. 23 story by Religion News Service reporters Yonat Shimron and Emily McFarlan Miller. They also found 6.1% of the about 30,000 United Methodist churches had been approved for disaffiliation over the last four years, considerably lower than the percentage experienced by Texas conferences.

Global Methodist's inaugural Mid-Texas Annual Conference drew an enthusiastic audience of about 600 attendees eager to move forward in the new organization, reported writer John Lomperis, who covered the conference for the Institute on Religion & Democracy on its blog juicyecumenism.com. The institute defines its mission as reaffirming Christianity’s “biblical and historical teachings,” strengthening its role in public life and renewing democracy.

Conference speakers stressed the importance of making disciples and called for a spirit of renewal built on sound teaching in the new organization, Lomperis wrote. Part of the conference dealt with Global Methodist administration, with lower rates of financial support asked of member churches than the United Methodist Church and changes in pastoral appointments.

Lomperis reported an absence of LGTBQ criticism or discussion during the conference. He quoted former United Methodist Bishop Mike Lowry telling attendees “This is NOT a church for those who hate LGBTQ people … (but) it is a church for people who love the Lord Jesus.”

The conference also introduced some attendees to the Wesley House of Studies at Baylor University’s Truett Seminary. Truett Dean Todd Still provided an overview of the Wesley program, which the seminary founded in 2020 as a way of supporting students with a Methodist or Wesleyan background and exposing students from other evangelical traditions to Methodism.

In an interview last month, Still said about 50 of the seminary’s 366 students were involved with the program, which offers courses in Wesleyan theology and doctrine, history and polity. The program takes its name from 18th century English evangelist and theologian John Wesley, who with his brother, Charles, founded Methodism and shaped its theology.

Truett Seminary named Methodist scholar Jason Vickers last year as professor of Wesleyan studies and Wesley House leader, and the and First Methodist's Barnett chairs the Wesley House's local advisory committee. Though Vickers and Barnett both are affiliated with the Global Methodist Church, Still said the founding of the Wesley House of Studies predated the Global Methodist Church, and several denominations also are based on Wesleyan belief.

He said students who hold to a more traditional Wesleyan theology may find more affinity with the theology taught in the Baptist seminary than some United Methodist seminaries.

Attendance declines

For some local Methodist ministers, the more pressing concern is a general decline in church membership and attendance, one that accelerated during the early months of the pandemic when many churches paused in-person worship and fellowship. Nationally, the United Methodist Church numbers 6.4 million members, a drop of more than 1 million followers over the last 10 years. The majority of Methodist churches in the Waco area count 200 or fewer members in regular worship attendance.

When First Methodist Waco announced its intent to disaffiliate in June, it was the conference's fourth-largest church, with more than 4,000 members and an average worship attendance of 1,200, far larger than other area Methodist churches. First Methodist, in fact, had absorbed Austin Avenue United Methodist and Robinson Drive United Methodist in recent years due to declining attendance at those churches.

Two United Methodist ministers in Waco pastor two churches each, and a fifth church is contemplating its future as its worship attendance has dropped into the 20s.

When Central United Methodist pastor Brower posed the question of disaffiliation to his church's elders, they decided the church could lose more than it could gain in a vote of its approximately 125 members, he said.

"They felt (a vote) creates division and a sense of winners and losers," Brower said.

A suggestion of what that division might mean surfaced on social media last week when First Methodist Waco member Greg Salter, who is gay, shared on Facebook his recent experience at a church small-group Bible study. The passage studied was Romans 1, in which the apostle Paul lists homosexuality as behavior condemned by God. The study leader went on to say gay people who wish to remain in the church should repent, become celibate and not seek marriage or ordination, which prompted a member to affirm the Global Methodist Church and its stand, Salter said.

Though he had been an active member at Austin Avenue United Methodist, then First Methodist for several years, the fact that fellow members and a church minister in the class failed to defend him or differ with the speaker deeply wounded and angered him, leading him to question publicly whether he could feel comfortable in what had been his home church.

At China Spring United Methodist, the Rev. Jannette Miller said her church, which numbers 125 to 150 in weekly attendance, has not had any conversations about disaffiliation. Church attendance is recovering from the impact of COVID-19 with the church working to "build God's kingdom and make disciples," Miller said.

"Who knows what's ahead? It's difficult to tell at this moment. We're excited about (Central Texas Conference) Bishop Ruben Saenz and the leadership he's bringing," Miller said. "We want to stay focused on the mission in front of us and care for the people who are here."